The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G is priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB+128GB storage variant and ₹13,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant. It is available on e-commerce sites, including Flipkart, from 12 noon on June 26.

These devices are reported to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They are reported to carry a 48-megapixel primary camera and a large 6000mAh battery.

Ai+ smartphones plan to expand their Nova lineup in the Indian market by launching a brand-new duo of devices, Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G. The devices officially launched in India on June 22, 2026 . Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting June 26, 2026 . and could be available on Flipkart from June 26.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Operating on Android 16 with the NxtQuantum OS, it comes equipped with the NxtPrivacy dashboard and supports AI capabilities.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and a robust 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Nova 2 Neo 5G is equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 AI rear camera, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It supports storage expansion of up to 2TB and boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. With a thickness of 8.5mm, it offers connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Nova 2 Neo 5G is available in four colour options: Black, Blue, Diamond Green, and Rose Red.

Nova 2 Pro 5G

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 800-nit HBM brightness. It features a multi-layer cooling system. The phone runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, which includes the NxtPrivacy dashboard and advanced AI customisation.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor powers it, and it packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded to 1 TB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, the Nova 2 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the rear. A 13-megapixel front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. This phone is equipped with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has customisable back-panel lights for calls, messages, and notifications, a premium 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. It is also available on Flipkart from June 26. Customers can also avail a ₹1,000 discount on payments made with cards from all banks for both devices.

It is available in five colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Purple.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G Specifications Specification Details Display 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Operating System Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera Front Camera 8MP Battery 6000mAh with 18W fast charging RAM & Storage 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB Expandable Storage Up to 2TB via microSD Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Durability IP65 dust and water resistance Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C Thickness 8.5mm Colours Black, Blue, Diamond Green, Rose Red Price ₹12,999 (4GB+128GB), ₹13,999 (6GB+128GB)