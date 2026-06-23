Technology

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G Launched in India; Prices Start at ₹12,999

Ai+ has expanded its Nova lineup in India with the launch of the Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G. Both smartphones feature MediaTek Dimensity processors, 48MP cameras, and 6000mAh batteries, with sales beginning on June 26 via Flipkart.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
Ai Nova 2 Neo and Pro 5G
Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Pro 5G launched in India

Ai+ smartphones plan to expand their Nova lineup in the Indian market by launching a brand-new duo of devices, Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G. The devices officially launched in India on June 22, 2026. Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting June 26, 2026. and could be available on Flipkart from June 26.

Highlighting and similar features in the devices

These devices are reported to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. They are reported to carry a 48-megapixel primary camera and a large 6000mAh battery. 

Features of Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Pro 5G

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G is priced at  ₹12,999 for the 4GB+128GB storage variant and ₹13,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant. It is available on e-commerce sites, including Flipkart, from 12 noon on June 26.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G boasts a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Operating on Android 16 with the NxtQuantum OS, it comes equipped with the NxtPrivacy dashboard and supports AI capabilities.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and a robust 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Nova 2 Neo 5G is equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 AI rear camera, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It supports storage expansion of up to 2TB and boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. With a thickness of 8.5mm, it offers connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Nova 2 Neo 5G is available in four colour options: Black, Blue, Diamond Green, and Rose Red.

Nova 2 Pro 5G

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 800-nit HBM brightness. It features a multi-layer cooling system. The phone runs on Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS, which includes the NxtPrivacy dashboard and advanced AI customisation.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor powers it, and it packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It has 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded to 1 TB via a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, the Nova 2 Pro 5G has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the rear. A 13-megapixel front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. This phone is equipped with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has customisable back-panel lights for calls, messages, and notifications, a premium 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.  It is also available on Flipkart from June 26. Customers can also avail a ₹1,000 discount on payments made with cards from all banks for both devices.

It is available in five colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Purple.

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
Operating SystemAndroid 16-based NxtQuantum OS
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera
Front Camera8MP
Battery6000mAh with 18W fast charging
RAM & Storage4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB
Expandable StorageUp to 2TB via microSD
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
DurabilityIP65 dust and water resistance
ConnectivityDual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C
Thickness8.5mm
ColoursBlack, Blue, Diamond Green, Rose Red
Price₹12,999 (4GB+128GB), ₹13,999 (6GB+128GB)

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display6.9-inch FHD+ LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits HBM brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7100
Operating SystemAndroid 16-based NxtQuantum OS
CoolingMulti-layer cooling system
Rear Cameras48MP Sony IMX582 primary + 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera13MP
Battery6000mAh with 33W fast charging
RAM & Storage6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB
Expandable StorageUp to 1TB via microSD
AudioDual stereo speakers, dual microphones
DesignPremium 2.5D glass finish, customizable notification lights
DurabilityIP65 dust and water resistance
ConnectivityDual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C
ColoursBlack, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Price₹15,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB)

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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