Ai+ Nova 2 Power Launch Date, 7,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Ai+ is an Indian smartphone brand owned by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and founded in July 2025 by former telecom executive Madhav Sheth.

Ai+ Nova 2 is expanding its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power, following its previous Ai+ Nova 2 Pro and Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G. The brand launched the previous model in mid-June 2026.

Ai+ is set to launch its upcoming Ai+ Nova 2 Power smartphone on September 19. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has teased key details about the device, including its colour, battery, software and chipset.

This India-based tech firm has seen a major increase in reach within a year. Ai+ currently sells six smartphones in India across the Nova and Pulse series.

The Nova lineup includes Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G, Nova 2 Neo 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G, Nova 2 5G, and NovaFlip 5G. Meanwhile, the Pulse lineup has a single model: Ai+ Pulse 2.

Display and Design

The teased post also reveals the Ai+ Nova 2 Power's design. It appears to have a raised, square camera module on the rear, with two large circular camera rings, an LED flash, and another circular element.

Camera details

The camera module carries 48MP AI Camera branding, suggesting it may feature a 48MP primary shooter.

It also showed that the logo sits on the lower rear panel, while the right-side power button has a noticeable red accent.

Chipset details

The handset has been teased to run on Ai+'s nxtQ OS. The operating system is expected to form a key part of the device's overall software experience. Earlier, it was promised to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC.

The company has yet to reveal all the features and capabilities of nxtQ OS on the Ai+ Nova 2 Power. More details on the interface, AI features, and software functionality are expected at launch.

Storage details

It is expected to be available in 6GB+128 GB and 8GB+128 GB RAM and onboard storage configurations. It is confirmed to pack a 7000mAh lithium-polymer battery with support for 33W fast charging. Ai+ claims the battery can last all day on a single charge.

Availability

Ai+ has confirmed that the Ai+ Nova 2 Power will launch in India on September 19 at 12 pm IST. The teasing details also confirmed that the upcoming device will be sold through Flipkart, similar to its other lineup.

Colour Options

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power will be offered in five different colours: Deep Purple, Blue Fusion, Golden Blue Fusion, Midnight Black, and Ocean Green.

The Ai+ is expected to announce the smartphone's full specifications, features, and price on the launch date.