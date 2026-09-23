Airtel Offers Free iCloud+, Apple TV And Arcade On Plans

The development comes as Apple changes how it packages its subscription services in India.

The telecom company has expanded its Apple benefits to include iCloud+ along with Apple TV and Apple Arcade, bringing cloud storage, entertainment, and gaming together under the same Airtel connection.

Bharti Airtel is giving eligible postpaid customers another reason to consider its higher-value plans.

Airtel announced on September 22, 2026, that iCloud+ subscribers in India would receive Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost.

Airtel is now extending this expanded Apple experience to eligible customers through selected postpaid plans.

For Airtel customers who use an iPhone, the offer is particularly relevant because iCloud is closely connected to the Apple ecosystem.

iCloud can store photos, videos, device backups, and other personal information, and you can access it across Apple devices.

Eligibility and Plan Details

The complimentary Apple benefits are exclusively tied to Airtel Family Postpaid plans priced at ₹999 and above.

This includes the ₹999, ₹1,199, ₹1,399, and ₹1,749 postpaid configurations.

Airtel's entry-level family plan supports up to three connections and already provides unlimited data powered by Fastlane 5G slicing technology, plus built-in spam protection.

This offer is strictly restricted to postpaid connections; Airtel Prepaid users are not eligible for the free iCloud+ bundle.

What's Included In The Bundle?

The offer leverages Apple's newly restructured subscription model in India.

Subscribers on eligible Airtel plans receive a comprehensive digital lifestyle suite at no additional charge.

Apple iCloud+ (50GB Base)

Users get 50 GB of secure cloud storage to sync photos, documents, passwords, and contacts seamlessly across Apple hardware.

This tier normally costs ₹75 per month standalone.

Apple TV

Unlimited access to Apple's premium, award-winning original movies and series.

Apple Arcade

Unlimited access to a catalogue of over 200 premium mobile games, completely free of ads and hidden in-app purchases.

Existing Airtel subscribers who already receive Apple TV through previous standalone promotions can transition to this comprehensive iCloud+ bundle seamlessly, at no extra cost.

How To Claim Offer

iPhone users on an eligible plan can log into the Airtel Thanks App to find the activation banner under their rewards/benefits section.

Lower-tier users can also use the app to upgrade their plan to the ₹999 tier instantly.

Customers can visit any physical Airtel Store, where a customer representative can manually upgrade the plan and provision the Apple services.

The Airtel offer comes as Apple reshapes its services strategy in India. iCloud+ is no longer simply a storage upgrade.

With Apple TV and Apple Arcade included, Apple is turning it into a wider subscription package that combines cloud storage with entertainment.