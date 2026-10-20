The new recharge options provide unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS during the respective validity periods. Airtel has confirmed the launch, and the plans are available through the company's website and mobile application.

Priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206, the new plans are designed for customers who primarily use their mobile phones for calling and text messaging rather than mobile data.

Bharti Airtel has introduced three new voice-and-SMS-only prepaid recharge plans in India, becoming the first telecom operator to roll out the revised offerings ahead of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) October 21, 2026, compliance deadline.

Unlike regular prepaid packs that combine calling, SMS, and internet data, these plans let customers recharge without paying for a bundled data allowance they may not need.

Airtel Voice-Only Recharge Plans: Price and Validity

Airtel has introduced three plans with different validity periods, giving customers more flexibility when choosing a recharge option.

Airtel Voice-Only Prepaid Plans Specification Details Rs 185 Plan Price Rs 185 Calls Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls SMS 300 SMS Validity 28 days HelloTunes Free Rs 203 Plan Price Rs 203 Calls Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls SMS 300 SMS Validity 30 days HelloTunes Free Rs 206 Plan Price Rs 206 Calls Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls SMS 300 SMS Validity Calendar month HelloTunes Free

Rs 185 Recharge Plan

The Rs 185 plan is the most affordable option in the new lineup. It offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, along with 300 SMS, for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 203 Recharge Plan

Priced at Rs 203, this plan provides the same calling and SMS benefits but extends the validity to 30 days. It may suit customers who prefer a fixed 30-day recharge cycle.

Rs 206 Recharge Plan

The Rs 206 plan includes unlimited calling and 300 SMS, with validity for a calendar month rather than a fixed number of days. This option could appeal to users who prefer their recharge to remain valid through a monthly calendar cycle.

All three plans also include free HelloTunes, allowing subscribers to set a caller tune at no extra cost.

Airtel's New Plans Comply With TRAI's Revised Rules

The launch comes ahead of TRAI's October 21 deadline for telecom operators to comply with its updated requirements for special tariff vouchers.

Under the revised framework announced in September 2026, telecom operators, including Airtel and Reliance Jio, must offer separate voice and SMS-only recharge plans without bundled mobile data.

The rules also call for more flexible validity options, including shorter-duration packs, monthly renewal options and at least one longer-validity option.

The regulator introduced these requirements to address concerns that customers who primarily use their phones for calls and text messages were effectively paying for mobile data they rarely use.

The new framework is particularly relevant to feature-phone users, senior citizens and other subscribers who rely on their mobile connections mainly for basic communication.

Which Airtel Voice-Only Plan Should You Choose?

Since all three plans offer the same core calling and SMS benefits, the main difference is their validity period and price.

Customers looking for the lowest upfront recharge cost can choose the Rs 185 plan, which remains valid for 28 days. Those who prefer a 30-day validity period can opt for the Rs 203 plan, while subscribers who want a calendar-month validity option can consider the Rs 206 recharge.

These options give customers greater control over prepaid spending without requiring them to buy a bundled data allowance.

Airtel Becomes the First Operator to Introduce the New Plans

Airtel's rollout marks an early response to TRAI's revised prepaid recharge requirements. With the compliance deadline approaching, other telecom operators are also expected to introduce or update their voice and SMS-only offerings.

For customers who rarely use mobile internet, the new plans provide an alternative to conventional prepaid packages. However, subscribers should check each recharge's validity and benefits before purchasing, especially if they want their service to remain active for a specific period.