Airtel Faces Questions Over Unlimited 5G Hotspot Access

Airtel first introduced its Unlimited 5G Data offer in India in 2023, allowing eligible customers to access unlimited high-speed data on supported 5G networks.

Screenshots of what appeared to be Airtel's terms and conditions quickly circulated online, suggesting that the benefit could not be used for hotspot sharing. However, the company has not officially confirmed any such restriction.

Rumours surrounding Airtel's Unlimited 5G Data offer have resurfaced after several users claimed they were unable to share their unlimited 5G data through a mobile hotspot.

In recent days, multiple users reported difficulties using the unlimited data benefit while tethering their devices via a mobile hotspot, prompting speculation that the telecom operator had quietly imposed new usage rules.

Hotspot Restriction Claims and What We Know

The screenshots being shared online claimed that Airtel's unlimited 5G benefit is intended only for personal and non-commercial use, and that sharing the data through mobile hotspots is not permitted. These claims gained traction across social media and technology forums.

However, sources familiar with the matter indicated that no such terms currently exist on Airtel's official website. At the time of writing, Airtel's publicly available terms and conditions for its Unlimited 5G Data offer do not mention any restriction preventing customers from using the service via a mobile hotspot.

The company has also not released an official statement addressing the reports or confirming any change to its policy.

Airtel's 5G Infrastructure Upgrade

The speculation comes months after Airtel announced a major upgrade to its 5G infrastructure. In November last year, the telecom provider said it had begun transitioning existing 5G users to its dual-mode 5G network, which combines Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) technologies.

Airtel said the move was aimed at accelerating the rollout of 5G Advanced capabilities in India and delivering improved network performance.

Airtel Quietly Revises Postpaid Portfolio

Separately, Airtel has quietly revised its postpaid portfolio by revising its entry-level offerings. The company has removed one of its lower-tier postpaid plans from both its official website and the Airtel Thanks app.

Currently, Airtel lists the Rs. 449 postpaid plan as its entry-level option, while the previously available Rs. 549 plan is no longer visible on the company's platforms.

With this revision, customers can now choose between the Rs. 449 individual postpaid plan and the Rs. 699 Family plan, while the remainder of Airtel's postpaid lineup remains unchanged.

Verdict

Although the changes to Airtel's plans are official, the reports regarding restrictions on Unlimited 5G hotspot usage remain unverified, as the company has neither updated its published terms nor issued a formal clarification.

Until Airtel comments on the matter, users are advised to rely only on information available through the company's official channels.