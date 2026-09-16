Unlike traditional voice assistants that primarily respond to individual commands, Alexa+ is designed to understand conversations and remember relevant context.

Amazon has launched its newest invention, Alexa+, in India, with more personalised and authentic features to make the voice assistant more useful for everyday tasks, and it supports English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

This lets users interact with Alexa more naturally and receive responses tailored to their preferences and previous interactions.

Teena Sidanna, India's Amazon Country Manager for Alexa, said Indian households are multigenerational, multilingual, and have complex dynamics. She said Alexa+ was designed to tackle that complexity.

What's so Special in Alexa+?

Natural flow of conversation

The first thing users would admire in Alexa+ is its natural conversation. The officials claim there will be no indication of talking to technology; instead, it feels like you're chatting with someone who understands you.

It uses Half-thoughts, colloquialisms, and complex ideas that all flow naturally into the conversation. The Alexa+ is designed to grasp your intent, not just your words.

Its conversational capabilities are meant to make interactions feel more natural, letting users follow up on requests and continue conversations rather than treating every command as a separate interaction.

Support for Indian Language

The next most important thing is its ability to incorporate multiple languages. The Alexa+ speaks naturally in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, and handles language switching within a single sentence without confusion.

It provides a natural way to speak Indian English. Users can converse in Hindi, and Alexa+ can switch languages and respond in your preferred language. Soon, Alexa+ is expected to support many more Indian languages.

Alexa+ can be more useful by doing things for users. It can select music depending on the user's mood. The upcoming technology also includes standard features, such as turning devices on and off.

AI-Powered Capabilities

Alexa+ uses generative AI to expand the range of tasks the assistant can handle. Beyond basic functions such as setting alarms, checking the weather or controlling compatible smart-home devices, the AI-powered assistant can help users with more complex requests.

Users can ask Alexa+ questions, seek recommendations, get help with planning, and receive support with a variety of everyday activities. The system is designed to understand the intent behind a request rather than relying solely on specific commands.

This shift toward a more conversational assistant is part of Amazon's broader effort to integrate generative AI into Alexa and better handle multi-step interactions.

Alexa+ access and availability

Alexa+ is available across eligible Echo smart speakers and smart displays, Fire TV devices, and the Alexa app, starting today, with browser access coming soon.

The feature is available for free for all customers during early access, starting today. Customers can check eligibility at amazon.in/alexaplus or get immediate access by purchasing a new eligible Echo or Fire TV device.

After early access ends, Alexa+ will stay free for Prime plan members. For Prime Lite, Prime Shopping Edition plan members, and non-Prime customers, Alexa+ access will not auto-renew and will be available either as a standalone subscription for Rs 2000 per month or through the Prime plan.

Alexa+ is positioned as an assistant that can support users across different aspects of their daily routines. From managing personal schedules and entertainment to answering questions and interacting with smart-home devices