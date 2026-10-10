Amazon Launches Alexa Tablet 8, 11 and 12 Pro: Price, Specs

Amazon has also launched the Alexa Tablet Pro keyboard and Pro Pen alongside the new tablets, priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and $89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000), respectively.

All three models are available for purchase starting today directly from Amazon and select retail partners like Best Buy and Target. Shipping will begin on October 14 in North America, followed by European markets starting October 19.

Amazon has unveiled its new Alexa Tablet lineup, comprising the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, Amazon Alexa Tablet 11, and Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. It combines premium designs with advanced AI features.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 features an 8.7-inch display and an all-aluminium body. The tablet runs on an octa-core MediaTek 8189 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life. It is claimed to support Wi-Fi 6. It weighs 329g and measures 7.95mm thick.

Price and Colour

The Amazon Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Graphite, Rosette, and Teal colours.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, a 276PPI pixel density, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It runs on the MediaTek 8189 chipset, with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also has dual Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Alexa Tablet 11 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and videos. It is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Price and Colour

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 price starts at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 8GB RAM + 64GB option. This model is launched in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

The highlighted features of the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro include a standard display and a nanomatte display with an anti-glare coating that helps reduce glare. The company is partnered with Corning on a photolithography process for this model.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro features a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 280 ppi pixel density and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The top-variant tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The tablet offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also features quad Dolby Atmos speakers and is claimed to deliver 16 hours of video playback.

Price and Colour

It is the top-end Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, with pricing starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Nanomatte display variant starts at $549.99 (roughly Rs. 46,000). It is available in Graphite.

Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 Specification Details Display Screen 8.7-inch IPS Refresh Rate 90Hz refresh rate RAM and Storage Option 1 4GB+ 64 GB Storage Option 2 4GB+ 128GB Storage Cameras Rear 8MP rear camera Front 5MP front camera Battery Life 14 hours of battery Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Price Starting Price $229.99 (roughly Rs. 19,300)-4GB+ 64 GB Colour Options Graphite, Rosette, Teal colours

Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 Specification Details Display Screen 11-inch IPS Refresh Rate 90Hz refresh rate RAM and Storage Option 1 8GB+64GB Option 2 8GB+128GB Cameras Rear 8MP rear camera Front 8MP front camera Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Pricing Starting Price Starts at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 27,700) for the 8GB RAM + 64GB option Colour Options Graphite, Amethyst, Matcha