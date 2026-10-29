Announced on October 28, 2026, the new lineup includes the next-generation Echo Dot, Echo Studio with Home Camera, Echo Time, Alexa Photo Frame, and an all-new Echo Show 16.

Amazon has introduced five new Alexa-powered Echo devices as it looks to make its voice assistant a bigger part of everyday life at home.

Rather than concentrating only on speakers that respond to voice commands, the company is expanding into home monitoring, bedside routines, digital photography and large-screen household management.

The five products are designed for different rooms and uses, while bringing Amazon's latest Alexa experience to each device.

According to Amazon's official announcement, the new products are designed to make Alexa more useful for everyday tasks, from controlling connected appliances to finding photographs, managing family schedules, and answering more complex questions.

The company is also placing greater emphasis on Alexa+, its upgraded assistant, which offers more natural conversations and can handle multistep requests.

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Brand New Additions To The Echo Lineup

Echo Show 16

Amazon's largest smart display yet, featuring a 16-inch screen housed in an anodized aluminium frame.

It includes a built-in Fire TV interface, a wide-angle 13-megapixel camera with night vision and support for the new Alexa Home Map, an interactive 3D blueprint of a house to control devices room by room.

A glare-reducing Nanomatte display option is also available.

Echo Time

A premium, bedside smart alarm clock featuring a 3.2-inch customizable touchscreen.

It uses radar-based Omnisense sleep-sensing technology to track breathing and sleep stages without a wearable device, dynamically optimizing the alarm window from 10 to 60 minutes to wake users during lighter sleep cycles.

Alexa Photo Frame

A dedicated 10-inch digital photo display featuring a semi-matte, anti-glare screen.

It relies on Alexa+ to intelligently filter out clutter like screenshots or blurry images, automatically syncing favourite moments from Amazon Photos and letting users add custom voice notes to individual pictures.

Upgraded Flagship Models

Echo Studio With Home Camera

Amazon's most premium audio speaker now includes visual intelligence via a built-in front-facing camera lens.

This addition allows remote viewing of a live room feed. It lets Alexa+ visually recognize objects held up to the camera, such as identifying a cereal box for reordering or explaining rules for a board game box.

Echo Dot

The standard puck speaker receives a massive utility boost, now acting as a full smart home hub right out of the box with Zigbee, Thread, and Matter support.

Powered by the custom AZ3 silicon chip for faster Alexa+ voice responses, it features a 4-microphone array, 50% more bass and doubles as an eero Wi-Fi mesh extender, adding up to 1,000 square feet of extra coverage.