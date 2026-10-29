According to reports, Amazon notified employees of the latest layoffs through messages and emails sent early Wednesday morning.

The latest move follows the company's elimination of around 1,000 positions in the same unit, adding to its ongoing workforce restructuring.

Amazon is reportedly planning another round of job cuts, with up to 250 employees in its Devices and Services division expected to be affected.

A company spokesperson confirmed the decision, describing it as a difficult step aimed at improving efficiency and aligning teams with the company's product plans.

"We've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles," the spokesperson said. The company added that the changes would help it operate more efficiently and better align its workforce with its product roadmap.

Amazon Continues to Cut Jobs

The latest workforce reduction follows two major rounds of layoffs at Amazon. The company reportedly cut around 14,000 jobs in October 2025 and eliminated approximately 16,000 positions in January 2026.

Amazon's significant spending on artificial intelligence has been cited in reports as one of the factors behind its restructuring efforts.

The company is investing heavily in data centres and technology infrastructure as it competes with Google and Microsoft to strengthen its position in the AI market.

The latest cuts also come just weeks after Amazon introduced new products, including Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.

Despite continuing to launch new devices, the company appears to be reviewing staffing requirements and adjusting its workforce to match its business priorities.

Amazon's Quarterly Earnings Announcement

Amazon is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday. The announcement will offer investors a closer look at the company's financial performance and priorities across its businesses.

As Amazon expands its investments in AI and infrastructure, it is also focusing on operational efficiency and reviewing its organisational structure. The latest job cuts in the Devices and Services division mark another step in the company's continuing workforce changes.