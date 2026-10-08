Employees in areas such as customer service and selling partner services are reportedly affected, although the restructuring may extend to other teams within the division.

The new layoffs are mainly focused on Amazon's Stores division, which manages the company's core e-commerce operations.

Amazon has announced another round of workforce reductions, with fewer than 1,000 corporate employees set to lose their jobs globally. Workers in India and the UK are reportedly among those affected by the latest cuts.

How Many Employees Are Losing Their Jobs?

Amazon has confirmed that it is eliminating fewer than 1,000 white-collar positions in this round. However, the company has not revealed the exact number of employees affected in India or provided a country-wise breakdown.

The latest cuts are significantly smaller than Amazon's previous major restructuring. The company eliminated around 30,000 corporate jobs between October 2025 and January 2026 as part of a broader effort to reorganise its workforce.

Why Is Amazon Cutting Jobs?

Amazon said the changes aim to simplify its Stores business and create a structure that better supports its current priorities.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company has adjusted parts of its Stores organisation and is supporting employees affected by the changes.

The latest layoffs also form part of CEO Andy Jassy's ongoing effort to reduce bureaucracy and simplify Amazon's corporate structure.

The company has continued making smaller, targeted workforce adjustments following the large-scale hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India Employees Among Those Affected

Employees in India reportedly learned of the latest job cuts through Amazon's internal communication channels. The timing comes as the company is running its Prime Big Deal Days shopping event.

While the latest reduction is much smaller than Amazon's earlier 30,000-job restructuring, it shows that the company's workforce reorganisation is continuing across different business units.

Amazon has not disclosed the exact number of Indian employees affected by the latest layoffs.