Technology

Amazon has ended support for Kindle Fire models released before 2013

Amazon will end support for older Kindle devices released before 2013 starting May 20, 2026, due to outdated hardware and security limitations. While affected users won't be able to access the Kindle Store or cloud features, they can still read downloaded books and transfer content via USB.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Kindle stopped models before 2013
Older Kindle support end from May 20, 2026

Amazon has announced that it will end support for certain older Kindle devices, particularly models released before 2013. This schedule will be effective from May 20, 2026.

What is Amazon Kindle?

Amazon Kindle is a digital ecosystem and dedicated e-reader device created by Amazon for purchasing, storing, and reading e-books, newspapers, and magazines. Utilising e-link technology to simulate paper, it allows for comfortable reading, syncs progress across devices, and provides access to the Kindle Store.

Why Amazon is Ending Support for Older Kindles

Recent reports from Amazon confirm its decision to stop supporting older Kindle models due to legacy hardware that cannot keep up with modern software and security standards. This decision primarily affects older users who used early-generation e-readers such as the Kindle Keyboard and a few older Kindle Paperwhite models.

Impact on Users

The company properly intimidated early users via email, stating that they would not be able to browse, purchase, or download new books directly after 20 April. The other major setback is that a reset will impact features like cloud syncing, and re-registering the device after a reset will also stop working.

But the App is not completely useless, as users can still read already downloaded books and transfer new content manually via USB. The company assures that this rest will not affect the newer Kindle models or the Kindle app ecosystem.

Newer Devices Unaffected

Users with the recently released devices, along with apps on smartphones, tablets, and computers, can still access the Kindle as usual, as they can sync and will continue to function normally with full access to the Kindle Store and cloud services.

Amazon's Strategic Direction

Amazon continues to invest in its e-reading platform, regularly releasing updated hardware with improved displays, battery life, and additional features. The move is consistent with how technology companies manage ageing products.

Older devices often lack the processing power and security capabilities required for newer online services, making continued support both costly and less secure. By focusing on newer devices, Amazon can maintain better performance, security, and user experience across its ecosystem.

Topics

New gadget launchTechnology newsGeneral updateAI Technology update

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

M

Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

View all articles
Loading comments...