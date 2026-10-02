The standard Kindle now features a 6-inch display with a flush-front design, removing the raised border around the screen. It comes with 16GB of storage and is claimed to open books up to 30% faster than the previous generation.

The latest models feature redesigned displays, slimmer builds, and longer battery life, and Amazon has also introduced new Kindle Kids editions and accessories to make reading more convenient.

Amazon has refreshed its Kindle e-reader lineup with new versions of the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft.

Amazon says the new Kindle can deliver up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The standard model starts at $149.99 (around Rs 14,412) and is available in Ube and Graphite. There is also a premium version with an aluminium back, 32GB storage and a matte finish. It starts at $189.99 (around Rs 18,255) and comes in Alpine Sky Aluminium and Seaglass Green Aluminium.

New Kindle Paperwhite

The new Kindle Paperwhite has been redesigned to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It retains features such as waterproofing and an adjustable warm light, while Amazon has upgraded the display technology.

The Paperwhite uses an oxide thin-film transistor backplane and a larger display with a higher contrast ratio. Battery life is rated at up to 12 weeks on a single charge.

The 16GB Kindle Paperwhite starts at $199.99 (around Rs 19,216). The 32GB Signature Edition costs $249.99 (around Rs 24,021).

The Signature Edition adds an aluminium rear housing, an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging support and double-tap page turning.

Kindle Colorsoft Gets a Display Upgrade

Amazon has also updated the Kindle Colorsoft with a redesigned colour display to deliver a more paper-like reading experience.

The company says the new display uses a light guide with nitride LEDs and an oxide backplane to improve colour reproduction and brightness.

The 16GB Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99 (around Rs 27,869), while the 32GB Signature Edition is priced at $319.99 (around Rs 30,752).

New Kindle Kids Models

Alongside the standard lineup, Amazon has introduced new Kindle Kids versions of the Kindle, Paperwhite and Colorsoft.

These editions come with kid-friendly covers and include 12 months of Amazon Kids+ subscription access, giving younger readers access to a range of age-appropriate content.

Kindle Click and New Accessories

Amazon has also expanded its Kindle accessory lineup with the new Kindle Click. Priced at $34.99 (around Rs 3,362), the Bluetooth remote allows users to turn pages without physically touching the e-reader.

The Kindle Click is compatible with the new Kindle devices and Kindle models released from 2024 onwards.

Amazon has also introduced a new Page Turn Cover featuring physical page-turn buttons. It is priced at $79.99 (around Rs 7,689).

For charging, Amazon is offering a $59.99 (around Rs 5,766) charging dock for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition.

Amazon Kindle India Availability

Amazon has not yet announced India launch details or availability for the refreshed Kindle lineup. The company is expected to reveal more information about the regional availability and pricing in the coming days.

For now, the new Kindle family marks a broader refresh of Amazon's e-reader range, with the company focusing on improved displays, slimmer designs, longer battery life and new accessories.