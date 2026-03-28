Google Rolls Out Android 17 Beta 3 Update for Pixel Devices

This update follows exactly one month after Beta 2 (released February 26, 2026) and brings every user within arm's reach of the stable public launch expected this June.

This isn't just another incremental update; it marks the crucial "Platform Stability" milestone. That means the "under-the-hood" code is now locked in, and the features users see today are almost exactly what will be offered as the final version.

Google has officially hit the "Fast Forward" button on the future of mobile OS with the surprise rollout of Android 17 Beta 3 on March 26, 2026.

The headlining features in Beta 3 focus on a cleaner, more desktop-like experience. For the minimalists, users can now finally hide app labels on their home screen, leaving just their sleek icons.

Power users will love the "App Bubbles" multitasking system, which lets users turn almost any app into a floating window.

This is paired with a redesigned screen recording toolbar that floats on the screen, giving users instant controls to edit or share without diving into menus.

Even the Quick Settings got a long-awaited fix: the combined "Internet" tile has been split back into separate Wi-Fi and Mobile Data toggles, saving extra taps.

What's new?

Android 17 Beta 3 is a beast when it comes to efficiency and security. A new "Priority Charging" mode has been spotted that pauses background app updates to juice the battery faster while using a 30W+ adapter.

Photographers get a boost with RAW14 image support for professional-grade processing. At the same time, accessibility sees major wins with separate volume controls for the Google Assistant and the ability to route specific system sounds directly to hearing aids.

On the security front, the update introduces a system-rendered "Location Button" that lets users grant one-time precise GPS access without those annoying pop-up dialogues.

If people are rocking with a Pixel 6 or newer (including the latest Pixel 10 series, Fold, and Tablet), they can download the update right now via the Android Beta Program.

While Pixels are leading the charge, flagship competitors like the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 Pro have also begun opening up their own Beta 2 and 3 programs. With the API surface now finalised, developers are racing to optimise their apps for the official June release.

It's a polished, stable, and feature-packed preview that proves Android 17 is shaping up to be the most refined version of the OS yet.