Accenture and Anthropic announced plans to partner to build a team of embedded evaluators and safety partners to ensure their advanced models are safe and reliable.

On Friday, Anthropic said it would partner with Accenture to independently evaluate its frontier models, investing $1 billion each over the next five years to build capacity.

Anthropic and Accenture will invest $1 billion each in AI model evaluation and safety initiatives, bringing their combined planned investment to $2 billion.

Numerous incidents, like AI agents breaking out of secured environments, have raised concerns that AI could eventually contribute to its own development with limited human input, making its behaviour harder to monitor and control.

The partnership follows growing pressure from regulators, companies, and researchers on AI developers to ensure advanced models are safe and reliable.

On Saturday, Dario Amodei called on all AI companies to slow the development of frontier models and give independent evaluators greater access to their systems.

How the partnership will work

Accenture's specialist AI business faculty will lead the collaborative effort. The main objective is to test model safeguards, evaluate and red-team frontier systems, and conduct detailed assessments.

The collaborative investment will support independent evaluators' work inside AI companies with access comparable to that of an employee.

It gives them access to watch models take shape during training, follow the decisions that govern how those models are built and deployed, and speak directly with employees.

Anthropic said this will let embedded evaluators access how a company operates, verify that it is keeping its safety commitments, and identify blind spots. They can also report incidents and give the public a more informed account of benefits and risks.

It added that embedded evaluators do not reduce our accountability; instead, they make it more verifiable. It also claims that the model's safety remains its responsibility.

Funding and structure

Anthropic funds Accenture's work directly in the interim, while also discussing with nonprofit groups, including METR, piloting similar embedded evaluations through its own resources.

The partnership is non-exclusive, allowing Accenture to collaborate with other developers and Anthropic to onboard additional evaluators in the coming weeks.

Broader industry context

The companies' investment plans come amid broader efforts across the technology industry to establish more rigorous approaches to AI safety, testing and governance. Researchers and policymakers continue to examine how to evaluate and monitor AI systems as their capabilities evolve.

With Anthropic and Accenture each committing $1 billion, the combined $2 billion investment represents a significant focus on AI evaluation and safety and highlights the growing importance of building reliable safeguards alongside advances in AI technology.