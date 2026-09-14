He also accused leading AI companies of taking unacceptable risks in their race to build increasingly capable models.

Coxon, who has worked as an AI researcher at both OpenAI and Anthropic, recently resigned and warned that people developing advanced AI systems genuinely believe the technology could pose an existential threat to humanity by the end of the decade.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has backed concerns raised by former AI researcher Jacob Coxon over the potential risks posed by increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems, saying the industry needs to focus more closely on how advanced AI is developed and controlled.

Amodei said he agreed with Coxon's concerns "much more than" he disagreed with them. However, he noted that Coxon had not specifically criticised Anthropic when he resigned, instead raising concerns about the broader direction of the AI industry.

According to Amodei, Coxon viewed Anthropic as one of the more responsible companies in the sector and believed it was particularly aware of AI safety risks.

Amodei said the bigger concern was the industry's overall tendency to move too quickly as competition between companies intensifies.

Loading post from https://x.com/DarioAmodei/status/2098773920774074715…

Dario Amodei says AI risks depend on choices

Amodei also argued that AI safety discussions should not focus only on assigning a specific probability to catastrophic outcomes.

Instead, he said the industry should examine the different paths AI development could take and focus on decisions that reduce the risk of dangerous outcomes.

He said the consequences of advanced AI will depend heavily on how governments and technology companies respond to the technology's rapid progress. Amodei stressed that the industry needs to work together to ensure AI development follows safer paths.

At the same time, he warned that slowing development too much could create another problem if less responsible organisations or governments take the lead in developing the technology.

Anthropic warns of AI's growing risks

In a recent blog post, Amodei highlighted several risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems. These include:

The possibility of losing control over advanced AI

The misuse of AI for cyberattacks and bioterrorism

Significant economic disruption

He also warned that intense commercial competition could encourage companies to prioritise speed over safety, potentially creating a "race to the bottom" in AI development.

Amodei has called for the pace of AI capability improvements to slow so governments, researchers, and companies have more time to develop safeguards and evaluation systems.

OpenAI and Elon Musk respond

The discussion has also received support from other major figures in the AI industry. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly told employees that the company was considering ways to pace the development of advanced AI systems, potentially in coordination with other leading AI labs.

Altman later said he agreed with Amodei that the industry needs to "pace the frontier" and indicated that OpenAI was considering independent evaluators with access similar to what employees have to assess its advanced systems.

Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk also supported Amodei's position, responding to the discussion by saying, "Dario is right."

The comments highlight growing debate within the AI industry over whether the race to develop more powerful models is moving faster than safety research, regulation and oversight can keep up.

The central issue is no longer simply whether advanced AI could pose serious risks, but whether companies and governments can coordinate effectively enough to manage those risks while the technology continues to advance.