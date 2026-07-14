The move comes as leading AI companies are increasingly localising their offerings for India's rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, driven by growing demand from developers, businesses, students, and professionals.

The new pricing has begun appearing for select users on Claude's website and mobile applications.

Anthropic has started rolling out Indian rupee pricing for its Claude AI subscription plans, making it easier for users in one of its fastest-growing markets to access its generative AI services.

According to Anthropic, India contributes around 5.8% of global Claude usage, making it the company's second-largest market after the United States.

Under the new pricing structure, Claude Pro is listed at Rs 2,000 per month when billed annually, compared with $17 per month in the US. The Claude Max subscription starts at Rs 11,999 per month in India, while the Team plan begins at Rs 2,399 per seat per month.

The company has not yet introduced support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's widely used digital payment platform. Currently, users can subscribe through credit or debit cards, as well as Apple App Store and Google Play Store billing options.

The pricing rollout follows Anthropic's growing presence in India. The company opened its Bengaluru office earlier this year and appointed former Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose to lead its India operations.

Anthropic has also partnered with major IT firms, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

Claude Fable 5 Free Access Extended

Anthropic has also extended its promotional offer for Claude Fable 5, allowing users to access the AI model at no additional cost until July 19, 2026. The offer was earlier scheduled to end on July 12.

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During the promotional period, users can use up to 50% of their weekly subscription limit on Claude Fable 5 at no extra charge. The company has also extended a 50% increase in Claude Code weekly usage limits until the same date.

Free access to Claude Fable 5 is available for Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats under seat-based enterprise plans.

Claude Subscription Plans in India

For individual users, Anthropic currently offers two paid subscription options - Pro and Max.

Claude Subscription Plans in India Specification Details Claude Pro Price (India) Rs 2,000 per month with annual billing Features Additional usage limits compared with the free plan, Claude Code, Claude Cowork, Claude Design, projects for organising chats and documents, access to more Claude models, and Microsoft 365 integration Claude Max Price (India) Rs 11,999 per month with annual billing Features Everything included in the Pro plan, along with higher usage limits, longer uninterrupted sessions, priority access during high-demand periods, and options for 5x or 20x usage Claude Team Price (India) Rs 2,399 per seat per month Price (US) $20 per seat

Claude Features Available to Indian Users

All Indian subscription prices include local taxes and provide access to Claude across web, iOS, Android, and desktop platforms.

Users also get features such as:

Web search

Voice mode

Desktop extensions

Incognito chats

User preferences

File creation and editing with code execution

Memory

Connectors

Reusable skills, allowing them to customise Claude for specific tasks

With the launch of rupee-based pricing, Anthropic aims to strengthen its position in India's competitive AI market, where global players are racing to attract consumers and enterprise customers.