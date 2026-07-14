Technology

Anthropic Claude AI Subscription Plans in Indian Rupees, Expands India Push

Anthropic has rolled out Indian rupee pricing for Claude AI subscriptions, making its Pro, Max, and Team plans easier to access for Indian users. The move comes as the AI company strengthens its presence in India, its second-largest market, amid rising demand for generative AI tools.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Anthropic Claude
Anthropic Claude AI subscriptions in India

Anthropic has started rolling out Indian rupee pricing for its Claude AI subscription plans, making it easier for users in one of its fastest-growing markets to access its generative AI services.

The new pricing has begun appearing for select users on Claude's website and mobile applications.

The move comes as leading AI companies are increasingly localising their offerings for India's rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, driven by growing demand from developers, businesses, students, and professionals.

According to Anthropic, India contributes around 5.8% of global Claude usage, making it the company's second-largest market after the United States.

Under the new pricing structure, Claude Pro is listed at Rs 2,000 per month when billed annually, compared with $17 per month in the US. The Claude Max subscription starts at Rs 11,999 per month in India, while the Team plan begins at Rs 2,399 per seat per month.

The company has not yet introduced support for Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India's widely used digital payment platform. Currently, users can subscribe through credit or debit cards, as well as Apple App Store and Google Play Store billing options.

The pricing rollout follows Anthropic's growing presence in India. The company opened its Bengaluru office earlier this year and appointed former Microsoft India managing director Irina Ghose to lead its India operations.

Anthropic has also partnered with major IT firms, including Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

Claude Fable 5 Free Access Extended

Anthropic has also extended its promotional offer for Claude Fable 5, allowing users to access the AI model at no additional cost until July 19, 2026. The offer was earlier scheduled to end on July 12.

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During the promotional period, users can use up to 50% of their weekly subscription limit on Claude Fable 5 at no extra charge. The company has also extended a 50% increase in Claude Code weekly usage limits until the same date.

Free access to Claude Fable 5 is available for Pro, Max, Team, and premium seats under seat-based enterprise plans.

Claude Subscription Plans in India

For individual users, Anthropic currently offers two paid subscription options - Pro and Max.

Claude Subscription Plans in India
SpecificationDetails
Claude Pro
Price (India)Rs 2,000 per month with annual billing
FeaturesAdditional usage limits compared with the free plan, Claude Code, Claude Cowork, Claude Design, projects for organising chats and documents, access to more Claude models, and Microsoft 365 integration
Claude Max
Price (India)Rs 11,999 per month with annual billing
FeaturesEverything included in the Pro plan, along with higher usage limits, longer uninterrupted sessions, priority access during high-demand periods, and options for 5x or 20x usage
Claude Team
Price (India)Rs 2,399 per seat per month
Price (US)$20 per seat

Claude Features Available to Indian Users

All Indian subscription prices include local taxes and provide access to Claude across web, iOS, Android, and desktop platforms.

Users also get features such as:

  • Web search

  • Voice mode

  • Desktop extensions

  • Incognito chats

  • User preferences

  • File creation and editing with code execution

  • Memory

  • Connectors

  • Reusable skills, allowing them to customise Claude for specific tasks

With the launch of rupee-based pricing, Anthropic aims to strengthen its position in India's competitive AI market, where global players are racing to attract consumers and enterprise customers.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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