Unlike conventional chatbots that respond only when prompted, Claude Duet is designed to work proactively by monitoring connected services, notifying users about important updates and helping complete tasks across multiple applications.

The app can monitor connected accounts, identify tasks that need attention, prepare reports, and keep working in the background even when users step away from their devices.

Anthropic has introduced Claude Duet, a new AI-powered app that helps professionals and small business owners manage workloads and automate routine tasks.

Anthropic has opened a research preview through a waitlist for eligible Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the United States. The app is available on iOS, Android and the web, allowing users to access their AI assistant across different devices.

Claude Duet: Key Features and Capabilities

According to Anthropic, Claude Duet is designed for professionals and small business owners who need help managing busy schedules and tracking important responsibilities.

The app can provide a morning summary of key items from connected applications. It then checks those accounts every few hours and sends notifications when something requires attention.

Users can also assign tasks such as scheduling meetings, drafting emails, building dashboards, preparing financial forecasts and developing web applications. The assistant is designed to determine which tasks need immediate attention and when it should seek additional guidance from the user.

Loading post from https://x.com/claudeai/status/2112984664256241837…

Claude Opus 5.5 Powers the AI Assistant

Claude Duet is built around Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.5 model. The app is designed to understand instructions, manage multi-step workflows and carry out tasks across connected applications.

One notable feature is its ability to keep working when users are away from their phones or computers. It uses a virtual machine with its own browser to perform tasks in the background.

Users can communicate with the assistant through text or voice in a single, ongoing conversation. Once a task is completed or requires human review, the app can send a notification.

Claude Duet also carries over existing memory, skills and connected applications from a user's Claude account, which Anthropic says can simplify the initial setup process.

Claude Duet Includes Approval Controls for Sensitive Actions

Anthropic says Claude Duet is designed to request permission before carrying out important actions on a user's behalf.

The assistant can read messages, prepare email replies and complete other work independently. However, it must seek user approval before sending messages, making payments, signing documents or deleting information.

Certain financial activities, including securities trading and transferring money between accounts, are prohibited even with user approval.

The company has also introduced safeguards to protect sensitive information. According to Anthropic, the system is designed to block requests to share highly sensitive details, such as credit card numbers and government identification information.

Users can share other sensitive information, including health and personal financial details, only when they explicitly instruct the app to do so.

Claude Duet Supports More Than 6,000 Connectors and Plugins

Claude Duet can connect with more than 6,000 connectors and plugins through the Claude marketplace, allowing it to work with business services.

These integrations enable the assistant to handle a variety of administrative and operational tasks across different platforms.

Some of its supported use cases include:

Gmail and Slack: Find missed messages and help users manage communications.

QuickBooks and Stripe: Track unpaid invoices and assist with financial administration.

Gusto: Help prepare payroll-related work.

LinkedIn: Draft job postings for recruitment.

HubSpot: Manage customer information and related business tasks.

Canva: Help create marketing campaigns.

Shopify: Help manage online stores and related business activities.

Anthropic also said support for a richer visual editor for Shopify storefronts is coming soon.

Users can make business purchases through Link, Stripe's digital wallet, and use Shop Pay for online checkout. Support for signing in to websites using saved Password credentials is also planned for a future update.

Claude Duet Availability and Subscription Requirements

Anthropic has opened a research preview of Claude Duet through a waitlist, initially targeting Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the United States.

The app is available as a standalone offering on iOS and Android, as well as through Claude's website. Users can access its features across devices while continuing to use their existing Claude subscription.

Claude Duet shares the usage limits of the user's current Claude plan. However, background monitoring and complex tasks may consume those limits more quickly than ordinary chatbot conversations.

By monitoring connected accounts, preparing reports and handling multi-step tasks in the background, the app aims to reduce the manual effort involved in everyday professional work.

Its integrations with business services and approval controls for sensitive actions are central to the experience. However, its practical usefulness will depend on how reliably it handles complex workflows and how effectively it manages usage limits as the research preview develops.