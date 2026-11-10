According to Anthropic, the latest models can generate outputs up to 30% faster than their predecessors. The company has also highlighted improvements in handling complex software engineering projects, mathematical problems, hardware development and vulnerability detection.

The new models succeed Fable 5.1 and Mythos 5.1, bringing faster response generation, better benchmark performance and lower API pricing.

Anthropic has introduced Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, its latest AI models designed to improve coding, advanced reasoning, scientific research, and cybersecurity.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: What's New?

Anthropic says Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 are built on the same underlying AI model but feature different safety protections and access restrictions.

Claude Fable 5.2 includes additional cybersecurity and biological research safeguards, allowing it to be made available to general users.

Meanwhile, Claude Mythos 5.2 is designed for organisations working on advanced cybersecurity and biomedical research. Access is restricted to eligible organisations through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and Life Sciences Verification Program.

Both models offer improvements in coding, reasoning and research capabilities. Anthropic claims that Fable 5.2 helped its engineers complete complex software migrations, design three working electronic devices and make progress on previously unresolved theoretical physics problems.

One notable demonstration involved Fermat's Last Theorem. Anthropic says a team of 1,000 Fable 5.2 agents completed the formalisation of the theorem's proof in just 30 hours with minimal human intervention. An earlier attempt using an unreleased Claude model took 11 days.

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Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: Performance and Benchmarks

Anthropic has reported significant improvements across several benchmarks compared with its previous models.

In the FrontierCode 2.0 coding benchmark, Claude Fable 5.2 achieved a score of 49.1% at Xhigh effort. In comparison, Fable 5.1 recorded 32.4%, while Claude Opus 5.5 scored 45.5% and GPT-6 Astra achieved 42.8%.

The company also reported a 64.9% score on the RoboDojo Sim robotics benchmark. This represents a substantial improvement over Fable 5.1, which scored 27.6%.

For cybersecurity, Claude Mythos 5.2 achieved an 89.6% success rate in Anthropic's CVE Rediscovery evaluation. Its predecessor, Mythos 5.1, recorded 78.3%, highlighting improvements in identifying software vulnerabilities.

Benchmark Comparison Benchmark Fable 5.2 Fable 5.1 Opus 5.5 GPT-6 Astra FrontierCode 2.0 49.1% 32.4% 45.5% 42.8% FrontierSWE v2 69.9% 56.3% 62.3% 65.5% AutomationBench 51.4% 31.4% 42.5% 41.4% RoboDojo Sim 64.9% 27.6% 39.4% 29.8% Humanity's Last Exam 74.2% 65.6% 67.7% 57.2%

For cybersecurity, Mythos 5.2 scored 89.6% in CVE Rediscovery, compared with 78.3% for Mythos 5.1.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: Pricing

Anthropic has also reduced the API pricing for its latest models.

The standard API pricing starts at $8 per million input tokens and $40 per million output tokens. Developers can also choose an optional Fast Mode, which increases token generation speeds by up to 2.5 times.

Fast Mode costs $16 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens.

Pricing Pricing Standard Mode Fast Mode Input tokens (1 million) $8 $16 Output tokens (1 million) $40 $80

The new pricing applies to both Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2.

Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2: Availability

Claude Fable 5.2 is available across Anthropic's platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Developers can also access the model through the Claude Platform using the model identifier claude-fable-5-2.

Claude Mythos 5.2 has more restricted availability. Eligible organisations can apply through Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program and Life Sciences Verification Program. Enterprise customers can also access Mythos-powered security capabilities through Claude Security.

With improvements in coding, reasoning, robotics and scientific research, Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 represent a notable upgrade over their predecessors.

The lower standard API pricing and faster generation speeds also make the latest models more attractive for developers and organisations handling complex AI workloads.