The company says the model delivers performance comparable to Claude Fable 5.1 across most workloads, while reducing operating costs by around 40% compared with Opus 5.

Released on September 22, Anthropic positions Opus 5.5 as a major step forward from the previous Opus generation.

Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 5.5, the first model in its Claude 5.5 lineup, targeting software development, agentic workflows and other demanding professional tasks.

Claude Opus 5.5 Focuses On Coding And Agentic Tasks

Anthropic is particularly highlighting Opus 5.5's capabilities in complex software engineering and long-running AI tasks.

In one early test, an Opus 5.5 deployment completed a 680,000-line code migration in less than a day. The tester estimated that the same project could otherwise have taken an engineering team several weeks.

The company has also placed a strong focus on safety. Anthropic says Opus 5.5 underwent external testing from groups including Frontier Design and METR before release. Its automated behavioural audit also reportedly showed the strongest results among Anthropic's models.

Anthropic also claims Opus 5.5 was about 85% less likely than Opus 5 or Claude Mythos 5.1 to attempt to bypass containment boundaries in a specific safety evaluation. This is an Anthropic-reported result and has not been independently established.

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Claude Opus 5.5 Pricing

One major change with Opus 5.5 is its lower API pricing.

Anthropic says Opus 5.5 costs about 40% less to run than Opus 5 for typical token-based workloads, while cache reads are priced 60% lower.

The model is available to Claude Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise subscribers and through the Claude Platform. Developers can also access it through AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Foundry.

Anthropic has also confirmed that Claude Sonnet 5.5 and Claude Haiku 5.5 are planned for release in the coming weeks.

Claude Opus 5 vs Claude Opus 5.5 Feature Claude Opus 5 Claude Opus 5.5 Generation Claude 5 Claude 5.5 Release Earlier model September 22, 2026 Input price $5/M tokens $4/M tokens Output price $25/M tokens $20/M tokens Cache reads $0.50/M $0.20/M Coding Advanced Anthropic reports further improvements Agentic tasks Advanced Designed for longer, complex workflows Safety Anthropic safeguards Additional evaluation and safeguards

Overall, Opus 5.5 is positioned as a lower-cost successor to Opus 5, combining updated coding and agentic capabilities with reduced API pricing.