Despite being less broadly capable than Mythos, Opus 4.7 reportedly outperforms Claude Opus 4.6 across multiple benchmarks. The upgrade brings major improvements in coding and engineering, allowing the model to manage sophisticated software tasks that previously required constant human supervision.

The new model is designed to handle complex, long-running tasks with greater consistency and precision. Anthropic highlighted that Opus 4.7 follows instructions more accurately than its predecessor and even verifies its own outputs before delivering results, an important step toward improving reliability.

Anthropic has officially introduced Claude Opus 4.7, positioning it as a balanced upgrade between its everyday AI tools and the highly advanced, but restricted, Mythos model. While the company acknowledges that Opus 4.7 is less powerful than the elite Claude Mythos Preview, it marks a significant improvement for general users.

Advanced Vision Capabilities

One of the most notable enhancements is in vision capabilities. Opus 4.7 can now process high-resolution images up to 2576 pixels, enabling it to read dense screenshots, analyse complex diagrams, and extract details from small text more effectively than earlier versions.

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Professional Applications

The model also shows stronger performance in professional tasks such as designing user interfaces, creating presentations, and drafting documents. According to Anthropic, it has even ranked highly in finance-related evaluations, demonstrating the ability to function as a reliable analytical assistant.

Safety Measures and Security Concerns

However, the launch also reflects growing concerns around AI misuse. Anthropic described Opus 4.7 as part of a broader safety experiment following fears that more powerful models like Mythos could be exploited for cyberattacks. To address this, Opus 4.7 includes built-in guardrails that block high-risk hacking-related requests.

For cybersecurity professionals who require such capabilities for defensive purposes, the company is introducing a cyber verification program that grants controlled access to advanced tools.

User Interaction Changes

Anthropic also noted a shift in how users may interact with the model. Unlike earlier versions that could infer missing details, Opus 4.7 strictly follows instructions, so users may need to provide clearer, more precise prompts.

The release follows last week's unveiling of Project Glasswing, an initiative exploring the risks and benefits of AI in cybersecurity. As part of this approach, Anthropic plans to keep the powerful Mythos model restricted while testing safety features on more accessible systems, such as Opus 4.7.

With this launch, Anthropic aims to deliver a more capable, reliable, and safer AI experience, bridging the gap between performance and responsible use.