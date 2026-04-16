Why would a computer program need to see a driver's license? The answer lies in safety and law. As AI tools become more powerful, they can be used for risky activities, such as creating harmful software or spreading fake news on a massive scale.

This new step, known as Know Your Customer (KYC), is turning the simple act of using a chatbot into a formal process. It feels like the digital world is growing up, but not everyone is happy about the new rules.

The way people talk to artificial intelligence is changing forever. In April 2026, the AI world woke up to a big surprise. Anthropic, the company that created the famous AI named Claude, started asking users for something they usually only show at an airport: a government-issued ID.

By asking for an ID, the company can make sure that a real, accountable human is using the tool. This helps stop "bots" from taking over and keeps the platform in line with international rules.

But there is a deeper question at play. Is this move truly about safety, or is it a way for companies to gain more control over who gets to use the smartest tools on earth?

Steps to Complete the Verification

Verification isn't required for everyone right now; it's required for users who want to use special or advanced features.

The company has partnered with a service called Persona to handle the documents. If a user sees the request, they must follow a few simple steps:

Prepare a Physical ID: Users need a real, physical government-issued photo ID. This can be a Passport, a Driver's license, or a National Identity Card.

Avoid Copies: The system does not accept digital screenshots, photocopies, or student IDs. The ID must be the original card or book.

Take a Photo: The user must take a clear, well-lit photo of the ID using their camera.

The Live Selfie: In many cases, the system will ask for a "live selfie." This means the user must look into their camera and move their head as instructed to prove they are a real person and not just a static photo.

The system checks the ID and the face simultaneously to confirm they match. If the photos are blurry or the ID is damaged, the system might ask the user to try again.

One-Time Key or Every-Time Check

A big question people are asking is how often they have to show their ID. Does a user have to take a selfie every single time they want to ask a question? Thankfully, the answer is no.

For most users, this is a one-time verification process. Once the system confirms that the person is real and matches their ID, the account is marked as "verified."

However, the company may request a recheck if there is unusual activity on the account or if a user attempts to access highly privileged features. For daily chatting and work, a single successful check is usually the only "digital key" needed to unlock the door.

The Big Worry: Are the Data Safe?

The biggest fear for many users is the thought of their faces and personal IDs sitting on a computer server. Some worry that the AI might "learn" what they look like or that the company might sell their info to others.

To answer this, the company has stated that the ID photos are never used to train the AI. The information is encrypted, meaning it is converted into a secret code that is very hard for hackers to read. They also promise not to use this data for ads.

However, everyone is wondering how any digital vault can stay locked forever in a world of constant cyberattacks. While the company takes many steps to stay safe, sharing such a private document always carries some risk.

This move is prompting some users to switch to other AI tools that do not yet require an ID. Experts say that as AI becomes part of our daily work and in banks, more companies will adopt this.

It is a balance between privacy and safety. While it adds a bit of work to start an account, it might be the only way to keep the digital world honest.

Can we find a balance between protecting our identities and ensuring the internet remains a safe place for everyone? As the rules governing AI continue to evolve, every user will have to decide whether the power of the tool is worth the price of their personal data.