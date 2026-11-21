The Riemann Hypothesis is one of the most important unsolved problems in mathematics. Although Alpoge has released the formalised material supporting his claim, the proof has not yet received full independent verification. Researchers will need to examine the lengthy mathematical argument before the claim can be accepted.

Levent Alpoge says he worked with the AI model over recent months to develop the proof, which has also been formalised using a computer-based mathematical verification system called Lean.

A mathematician claims to have proved the famous Riemann Hypothesis with help from Anthropic's Claude AI, potentially marking a major development in mathematics and AI-assisted research.

What Is the Riemann Hypothesis?

Proposed by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, the Riemann Hypothesis concerns the zeros of a mathematical function known as the Riemann zeta function.

In simple terms, it states that every non-trivial zero of this function has a real part equal to exactly 1/2. These zeros are therefore expected to lie along a specific vertical line in the complex plane, known as the critical line.

The zeta function also has trivial zeros at negative even integers. Its non-trivial zeros, meanwhile, lie within the critical strip, where their real parts fall between 0 and 1.

The hypothesis is closely connected to the distribution of prime numbers through Euler's infinite product representation of the zeta function.

Understanding where these zeros occur could help mathematicians determine how accurately prime-counting functions approximate the actual distribution of prime numbers.

The problem is one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute. A correct proof would earn a $1 million prize.

Although computers have verified enormous numbers of non-trivial zeros along the critical line, checking more examples cannot establish that the hypothesis is true for every zero. A single non-trivial zero outside the critical line would be enough to disprove it.

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Levent Alpoge Credits Claude AI for Progress

Levent Alpoge has described his work with Claude in a four-page statement published on his website. According to the mathematician, he had spent years preparing to tackle the problem before working with the AI model over the past several months.

Alpoge says he guided Claude towards a mathematical approach that could help address the problem. However, he credits the AI with making significant progress towards completing the argument, including contributions that went beyond his own mathematical expertise.

Describing Claude's work, Alpoge wrote: "No, Claude flew, and danced and sparkled near that finish line."

He also explained that after guiding the AI toward an approach resembling a simpler mathematical setting, Claude began making progress that impressed him.

The mathematician's account highlights a potentially important development in AI-assisted research: rather than simply helping with calculations or gathering information, an AI model may have helped advance a difficult mathematical argument.

Proof Formalised Using Lean

One important aspect of Alpoge's claim is that the proof has been formalised using Lean, a programming language and proof assistant designed to check mathematical arguments.

In simple terms, Lean lets mathematicians express a proof in a format a computer can examine step by step. This helps identify logical gaps and determine whether the argument follows from established mathematical definitions and rules.

Alpoge has released the formalised material, and early checks by independent researchers reportedly indicate that the uploaded files match the release and that the main theorem statements refer to Lean's standard mathematical definitions.

However, the complete line-by-line verification process is still ongoing. A conventional mathematical paper explaining the argument in a readable format has also yet to be published.

Alpoge has acknowledged that the proof is extremely long and expressed hope that it can eventually be simplified.

Could This Also Solve the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis?

Alpoge says the approach used in the claimed proof can also be extended to the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis, a broader conjecture involving related mathematical functions.

If the results withstand independent scrutiny, the development could represent a significant moment for both number theory and AI-assisted scientific discovery.

The claim also comes amid growing interest in using advanced AI models to tackle difficult scientific and mathematical problems. In August 2026, an unreleased research version of Claude reportedly raised a known lower bound for the proportion of zeta zeros on the critical line from 41.6% to 67.2%.

In October 2026, OpenAI also published results addressing a zero-free region and Siegel zeros, which are important topics related to the distribution of prime numbers.

Nevertheless, Alpoge's announcement should not yet be treated as a confirmed solution. The Riemann Hypothesis has remained unsolved for more than 160 years, and the mathematical community will need to verify the complete proof independently.

If the argument is confirmed, it could become a landmark example of human-AI collaboration in mathematics, demonstrating how AI systems may help researchers make progress on some of the world's most challenging problems.