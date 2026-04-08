Mythos AI is the new model from Anthropic, and it has surpassed its old model, Claude Opus 4.6, because it is so powerful. It is primarily designed to identify thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities and is very helpful to the cybersecurity department.

According to Anthropic, the decision is driven by the model's advanced capabilities and potential risks, making it unsuitable for open access at this stage.

Anthropic AI is once again in the spotlight following a series of major developments, including a new model announcement, ongoing controversies, and reports of a source code leak. On April 7, the company officially confirmed that its latest and most powerful AI system, named Mythos, will not be released to the public.

In a blog post released by Anthropic, it was clearly stated that, as of now, the highly powerful Mythos AI would not be given into the hands of the public; rather, it would be sent to 40+ tech companies like Apple and Google to safeguard them from malicious attacks, as it will be used for cybersecurity threats.

The Mythos is so powerful that even experts could seize its capabilities

The AI model found a 27-year-old vulnerability in OpenBSD that has a reputation for being the most secure hardening operating system in the world

Project Glasswing expands with big tech collaborators

With the other tech companies, the project Glasswing is nothing but testing of the Mythos AI for defensive cybersecurity.

Amazon Web Services said it could ask for nothing more than to be part of this project, and that it had already been using the Mythos AI in its internal operations.

Google has also shared its feelings about being part of this project, emphasising the importance of this new technology and how it will help other tech companies like theirs.

Focus on Security and Prevention

Mythos and Project Glasswing aim to strengthen global cybersecurity, prevent data breaches, and safeguard sensitive information across industries.

While the decision to limit access may disappoint some in the tech community, it reflects growing concerns about the dual-use nature of advanced AI systems, where powerful tools can be used for both protection and harm.

For now, Mythos remains in the hands of select industry leaders, marking a significant but carefully controlled leap forward in AI-driven security.