From Google to Palantir: Anu Sharma's Career Move Goes Viral

In 2024, she joined Google full-time as a Software Engineer, where she worked for over a year. Recently, she made a significant career shift, taking on the role of Forward Deployed Software Engineer at Palantir.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a B.Tech graduate from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. She formerly worked for Google. A sudden announcement about her career shift left most techies and youngsters confused.

Anu Sharma, an Indian software engineer, has recently taken over the internet with her decision to switch from Google to Palantir. The shared info quickly gained attention and sparked widespread discussion about career growth and opportunities in the tech industry.

Palantir Technologies is a high-performance, AI-driven data analytics company (founded in 2003) specialising in integrating, managing, and securing data for government and commercial clients.

Besides her corporate professional life, she also worked as a freelance technical blogger, participated in DevelopHER 2021 (an initiative by X), and was part of McKinsey & Company's Next Gen Women Leaders programme. She also briefly contributed to Uber She++.

She was also an active user of technology, as evidenced by her Instagram following of 232,000 and her LinkedIn following of around 238,000. She also frequently shares insights on AI, technical blogging, and software development.

One Reaction and Response

Her story sparked a major debate and prompted youngsters to question their career growth. It creates major buzz on the internet due to Google's reputation among Youngsters.

Google is considered one of the destinations for techies, a dream for most software engineers. But in contrast, Anu Sharma's decision to shift her career from Google to Plantir left everyone in surprise and challenged the conventional idea of all who dream of it.

Some users were stunned without any words to express, while some described her as a true leader and wrote, "True leader. She will reach VP of eng while the rest of you are slogging to get from L4 to L5 in search of tech glory and intellectual satisfaction."

Some call her decision to shift from Google to plantir a smart move, saying she stacked the experience early and took a bold decision when it was mandatory. Some comments said it was good for her future.

So far, Google has been the ultimate end and dream for many techies, but Anu Sharma just shattered that dream by shifting her career to another tech company. It is considered her bold move, with full confidence in herself and her instincts.