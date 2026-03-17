Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched with H2 Chip, ANC Upgrade

Apple has officially unveiled the AirPods Max 2, bringing a significant upgrade to its premium over-ear headphones lineup. The new model retains its iconic design while introducing powerful internal enhancements, including the latest H2 chip, improved noise cancellation, and intelligent audio features previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro series.

Pre-orders for the AirPods Max 2 will begin on March 25, with deliveries expected to start in early April. In India, the headphones are priced at ₹67,900, slightly higher than the original AirPods Max, which launched at ₹59,900.

Apple AirPods Max 2 Specifications

Design