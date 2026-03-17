Technology

Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched with H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio and Lossless Support

Apple AirPods Max 2 launched with H2 chip, better ANC, adaptive audio, and USB-C lossless support. Pre-orders start March 25, price ₹67,900

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·1 min read
Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched with H2 Chip, ANC Upgrade
Apple AirPods Max 2 Launched with H2 Chip, ANC Upgrade

Apple has officially unveiled the AirPods Max 2, bringing a significant upgrade to its premium over-ear headphones lineup. The new model retains its iconic design while introducing powerful internal enhancements, including the latest H2 chip, improved noise cancellation, and intelligent audio features previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro series.

Pre-orders for the AirPods Max 2 will begin on March 25, with deliveries expected to start in early April. In India, the headphones are priced at ₹67,900, slightly higher than the original AirPods Max, which launched at ₹59,900.

Apple AirPods Max 2 Specifications

Design

  • Over-ear headphones

  • Aluminium ear cups

  • Knit mesh headband

Chipset

  • Apple H2 chip

Audio Features

  • Adaptive Audio

  • Conversation Awareness

  • Voice Isolation

  • Live Translation (Apple Intelligence)

  • Enhanced Spatial Audio

  • High dynamic range amplifier

Noise Cancellation

  • Up to 1.5x improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Microphones

  • Upgraded microphones for better call clarity

Controls

  • Siri head gesture controls

  • Digital Crown (volume, playback, camera remote)

Connectivity

  • USB-C port

  • Supports 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio via cable

Battery

  • Up to 20 hours of listening time

Smart Features

  • Automatic volume reduction during conversations

  • Real-time translation support

Colours

  • Midnight

  • Starlight

  • Orange

  • Purple

  • Blue

Price in India

  • ₹67,900

Availability

  • Pre-orders: March 25

  • Delivery: Early April

With these upgrades, Apple aims to strengthen its position in the premium headphone segment, offering a blend of design continuity and cutting-edge audio technology.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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