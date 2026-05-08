The new AirPods are expected to look similar to the AirPods Pro 3, but with a longer stem on each earbud to house the built-in camera. However, these cameras will not be used to take photos or record videos. Instead, they will be designed only for AI-based features.

According to reports, the camera-equipped AirPods are currently in the design validation testing stage, where Apple employees and testers use prototypes to check their performance, design and real-world usability. If testing goes well, early mass production could begin soon.

Apple's upcoming camera-equipped AirPods are reportedly nearing completion, with the design and feature set said to be almost finalised. The new earbuds are expected to bring a major AI upgrade to Apple's wearable lineup, enabling Siri to better understand the user's surroundings.

The cameras are expected to send visual information from the wearer's surroundings to Siri. This could allow users to look at an object and ask Siri questions about it, similar to how users upload images to AI chatbots for instant answers.

Apple is also expected to include a small LED light that turns on whenever the AirPods are sending visual information to Siri. This could help users and people nearby understand when the camera-based feature is active.

Visual Intelligence Features

The visual intelligence feature may also help users in everyday situations. For example, Siri could offer reminders based on what the user is looking at, provide more detailed turn-by-turn directions by recognising nearby surroundings, or help identify objects and information in real time.

Apple is also reportedly planning a new Siri mode inside the iOS 27 camera app. This mode may allow users to scan nutrition labels on food packaging for calorie tracking and use visual intelligence for other health and lifestyle tasks.

Release Timeline and Dependencies

The company had initially planned to launch the camera-equipped AirPods in the first half of 2026. However, the release was delayed because Apple's smarter AI-powered Siri was not ready. The upgraded Siri is now expected to be introduced with iOS 27, macOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

The launch could still be pushed back if Apple is not fully satisfied with the quality of the visual intelligence features. Since the new AirPods depend heavily on Siri's AI, Apple may wait until the software is ready to ensure a smooth user experience.

Product Naming and Future Plans

It is still unclear how Apple will name the new product. Reports suggest the company may not call it AirPods Pro 4. Instead, it could be launched as AirPods Ultra or AirPods Pro 3 with cameras, though Apple has not confirmed the official branding.

The camera-equipped AirPods are also expected to be part of Apple's larger AI hardware plans. Reports suggest Apple is also exploring other AI-focused devices, including smart glasses, a pendant-style device and an AI pin-like product.

For now, Apple has not officially announced the device. But with testing reportedly progressing and the design nearly finalised, the camera-equipped AirPods could become one of Apple's most important AI-powered wearable products in the coming years.