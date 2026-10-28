The announcement was met with widespread acceptance, with online orders selling out in minutes and buyers worldwide lining up outside stores to get their hands on the limited stock.

Apple launched its first hybrid smartphone-tablet device, Apple Duo, on October 23, 2026. It is sold for Rs.2,99,900 in India.

Apple has acknowledged the cracked inner-display issue raised by Apple Duo users just days after it went on sale. Apple promised replacements for those affected.

Over the weekend, several users shared reports and images of damaged inner displays on social media. The cracks and display abnormalities appear to be concentrated around the central hinge, where the device folds open and closed.

Most users say they experienced this issue shortly after opening and first using the device.

Complaints were filed on Reddit and social media soon after the issue arose. The damage looks almost identical across various reports, with a vertical crack down the crease and a bright white band of dead pixels on the right side of the screen.

Response of Apple

On Monday, Apple officially confirmed the problem with Apple Duo. The company said: "We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units."

It said the phone is so complex to manufacture that analysts were already predicting supply shortages. Now, this screen issue has added to the challenge.

However, Apple assured buyers that the defect affects only a very small batch of phones.

Reason for Display Issues

The exact reason for the issue is not explained by Apple, but repair experts at iFixit have shared some strong clues.

By closely reviewing teardown footage, patents, and CT scans, iFixit built a 3D simulation of the iPhone Duo's hinge. They found that the damage is clustering right below a display cable, near a central support bar inside the hinge.

The report said that when we fold our phone, the support bar is supposed to drop out of the way. If it doesn't, it puts extra pressure on the screen. This creates a "stress hotspot" that eventually cracks the display from the inside.

Interestingly, despite this issue, iFixit still rated the iPhone Duo as the most repairable foldable phone they have ever tested.

Ways to get replacement

After acknowledging and addressing the root cause, Apple is offering a full replacement. In its statement, Apple said affected customers should contact AppleCare if they experience display problems to obtain a replacement.

Apple has not announced a broader replacement programme or explained whether the issue is linked to a particular manufacturing batch.

It also says users do not need an active AppleCare+ subscription to qualify for a replacement for this specific manufacturing defect.

Even if you bought the folding phone through a mobile carrier, you should skip the carrier and reach out straight to AppleCare for a fast fix.

This action by the company has been widely praised by industry experts for its quick response to received complaints. Francisco Jeronimo, Vice President at market research firm IDC, called the fast replacement offer the "right first step."

He noted that a quick, transparent response helps control brand damage, similar to how Samsung handled the original Galaxy Fold screen issues in 2019.