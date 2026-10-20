The Cupertino-based technology giant has yet to reveal the products it plans to introduce. However, reports suggest that the event could feature a touchscreen MacBook, refreshed MacBook Pro models powered by the next-generation M6 processor, a new iMac and an updated iPad mini with an OLED display.

Dubbed 'Pro and Tell' , the upcoming event will be the company's third major launch in the past two months, with expectations of new MacBook models, display upgrades, and a possible expansion into a new product category.

Apple is preparing to host a new product launch event on October 28, after its senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, announced it on October 19.

Apple 'Pro and Tell' Event: Date and Time

Apple's upcoming event is scheduled for October 28, with the presentation expected to begin at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST).

Greg Joswiak announced the event on October 19, sharing the message, "Can't wait to pro and tell next week." The promotional poster features an Apple logo rendered in blue, white, red and orange hues against a dark background.

The event follows Apple's earlier launches, including the 'Surprise and Shine' event for its latest iPhone lineup and the 'Welcome Home' event associated with the HomeView and HomePod mini.

The October presentation will continue the company's recent series of product announcements.

Apple Could Introduce Its First Touchscreen MacBook

One of the biggest expectations surrounding the October 28 event is Apple's potential entry into the touchscreen laptop category.

According to reports, the company is developing a MacBook model featuring a touchscreen display, which would represent a significant change in its traditional laptop approach.

The device is tipped to feature a tandem OLED panel, potentially delivering improved contrast, deeper blacks and enhanced picture quality.

If launched, the touchscreen MacBook could introduce a new way for users to interact with macOS, combining traditional keyboard-and-trackpad controls with direct touch input.

However, Apple has not confirmed the device's existence or whether it will be unveiled at the upcoming event.

MacBook Pro Refresh With M6 Processor Expected

Apple could also use the event to introduce refreshed MacBook Pro models powered by its next-generation M6 processor.

The new laptops are expected to feature OLED displays, marking a potential display technology upgrade for Apple's professional notebook lineup. OLED panels could deliver better contrast and colour reproduction compared with conventional LCD displays.

Reports also point to a possible 14-inch model, although the complete range of screen sizes and configurations remains unclear.

The combination of a new processor and OLED technology could make the next MacBook Pro generation a notable upgrade for professionals, creators and users who require high-performance computing.

New iMac With M6 Chip Could Debut

The upcoming event could also bring an updated iMac powered by Apple's M6 processor.

The all-in-one desktop is expected to receive an internal hardware refresh, potentially improving performance and efficiency. However, details about its design, display specifications, available configurations and pricing have not yet been confirmed.

Apple has not officially announced whether the next-generation iMac will be part of the October 28 presentation.

iPad Mini Could Receive an OLED Display Upgrade

Beyond its Mac lineup, Apple is reportedly preparing an updated iPad mini featuring an OLED display.

The upgrade could improve the tablet's contrast, colour reproduction and overall viewing experience. An OLED panel would be a significant change for the compact tablet, particularly for users who consume videos, read digital content or use creative applications.

The refreshed iPad mini is expected to be part of Apple's broader hardware development plans, although its launch at the October event remains uncertain.

Apple Devices Could Go on Sale in November

Reports suggest that some of Apple's upcoming devices could become available in select global markets from November 6.

The expected availability date could follow the October 28 announcement, giving customers a short wait between the unveiling and the beginning of sales. However, Apple has not confirmed the launch schedule, regional availability or pricing of the rumoured products.

Apple has yet to confirm the products expected at the October 28 event. The touchscreen MacBook, M6-powered Macs, OLED iPad mini and November 6 sales date should therefore be treated as reported possibilities rather than officially announced details.