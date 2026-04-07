The problem is with the hinge mechanism and folding display, which are more challenging than those of any other traditional smartphones and are harder to resolve too.

The iPhone 18 series is set to launch without any price changes. Though manufacturing costs are high, the company decided to keep the price unchanged. Meanwhile, Apple's first foldable iPhones are being delayed because its development team is running into engineering snags with critical components.

Apple is the mother and backbone of all innovations and technologies, and it recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, a blend of emotions: nostalgia, a pioneering spirit, and happiness. With that said, Apple still holds the number one position in introducing innovations.

Folder displays are more flexible than other conventional screens, which makes it difficult for Apple. Because of the company's high standards, it is complex for them to make fold displays more seamless and reliable.

As a result of these complications in introducing the foldable phones of Apple, it will be unveiled, possibly in early 2027

Meet the New Siri and more Helpful iOS 26.5

Apple rolled out the new iOS 26.5 public beta, offering a seamless, more intelligent experience.

One of the most important key aspects of this update is the new upgraded version of Siri. The voice assistant has become more contextual and even more fact-based AI.

With the upgraded version, if you ask Siri for directions, it will integrate with other apps and tell you the exact, best route.

WhatsApp come to CarPlay

Apple has taken car travel to another level with the enhanced version, bringing WhatsApp directly to CarPlay.

When they have integrated WhatsApp into their car dashboard, drivers can read their incoming messages and respond without touching their phone.

The drivers could respond to their messages just by using voice commands

Sending messages has got much easier than before, as it reduces distractions and allows the drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road

With all the new releases and upgraded versions of Apple products, it is clear that the company doesn't rest on its past success; rather, it keeps pushing boundaries to find new ways to innovate.