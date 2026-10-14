The new device combines Siri-powered assistance with personal information, music playback, FaceTime, and controls for compatible smart home accessories.

The display is designed for everyday use, whether placed on a bedside table, positioned in a living room, or mounted on a wall.

Apple has introduced HomeView, a new smart display designed to bring artificial intelligence, entertainment, video calling, and smart home management into a single device.

Apple has also introduced a range of connected home products, including security cameras, a video doorbell, a thermostat, temperature sensors, and a smart door lock developed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

Apple HomeView and its wall-mounted variant are available to pre-order in India for Rs. 39,900. Sales will begin on November 13, 2026, while the wall-mount accessories are sold separately.

Apple HomeView Features and Display

Apple HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display housed above a domed aluminium speaker base. A stainless steel hinge connects the display to the base, letting users adjust the viewing angle to suit their setup.

The screen supports True Tone and automatic brightness adjustment. Its brightness can reach 500 nits in well-lit environments and drop to 0.3 nits at night, making it suitable for bedside use without producing excessive light in a dark room.

Apple is offering both a tabletop version and a wall-mounted variant. The tabletop model is designed for desks, kitchen counters, and bedside tables, while the wall-mounted version is intended for hallways and entryways.

The display serves as a central interface for Siri, music, photos, video calls, and compatible smart home devices.

Facial Recognition and Personalised Home Screens

One of Apple HomeView's main features is its ability to recognise different household members. The device can identify up to six people and display an individual home screen for each recognised user.

Personalised screens can include information from Messages, Calendar, Reminders, and FaceTime. Shared photo albums and music remain accessible to everyone in the household.

This approach allows HomeView to function as more than a conventional smart display. Instead of presenting the same information to every user, it can adapt the content according to who is standing in front of the screen.

Apple has also emphasised privacy in its connected home ecosystem.

The company says on-device security features protect personal information, while data processed through its Private Cloud Compute system is neither stored nor accessible to Apple.

Entertainment, FaceTime and Audio Features

Apple HomeView also doubles as an entertainment and communication device. It supports FaceTime with Centre Stage, which helps keep participants appropriately framed during video calls.

Users can access Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV, and compatible third-party applications. The display can also assist with everyday activities such as following recipes, setting kitchen timers, and checking personal reminders.

The integrated speaker system consists of two full-range drivers, a down-firing woofer, and two force-cancelling passive radiators. This configuration is designed to provide fuller sound for music, podcasts, and other audio content.

Smart Home Controls and Security Cameras

HomeView serves as a central dashboard for compatible smart home accessories, letting users manage lights, locks, thermostats, and blinds from the display.

The device can also show up to nine camera feeds at once, giving users a broader view of their property on a single screen.

Advanced security features include recognition of familiar faces, pets, and packages. These capabilities require compatible cameras and an iCloud+ subscription.

Apple has expanded its connected home ecosystem with new accessories developed alongside LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

The lineup includes indoor and outdoor cameras, a floodlight camera, a video doorbell, thermostats, temperature sensors, and a smart door lock.

The accessories are designed to simplify installation, with supported products allowing users to begin setup with a single tap on an iPhone.

Device management takes place through the Apple Home app, without requiring separate apps or accounts for the supported accessories.

Apple says data within its Home ecosystem is protected with end-to-end encryption, restricting access to users and the people they authorise.

LG Video Doorbell and Security Camera Features

The new LG video doorbell features two cameras that capture separate views of visitors and packages. Users can switch between the front-facing and downward-facing cameras to inspect activity around the entrance.

The doorbell also includes a built-in spotlight and a chime that can play through HomeView, HomePod, or HomePod mini devices. Its primary camera records 2.5K video, while the secondary camera captures Full HD footage.

The LG Floodlight Cam is designed for outdoor perimeter monitoring. It features adaptive dual floodlights that activate automatically when motion is detected, plus colour night vision for better visibility in low light.

The LG Outdoor Cam offers colour night vision and an adjustable design, letting users position it for different outdoor monitoring needs. It also supports straightforward self-installation.

The LG Indoor Cam introduces a privacy-focused feature through the Apple Home app. When a household member returns home, the camera automatically tilts downward to stop monitoring the room. When users check in remotely, it can adjust its viewing angle to provide a better view.

Users can also manually control the camera's position through the Home app.

Compatible cameras work with iCloud+ to provide access to up to 10 days of event video history, depending on the subscription plan.

Apple Intelligence adds automatic video descriptions that summarise recorded events, along with natural-language search capabilities that help users find specific moments in their footage.

Apple HomeView Price and Availability in India

Apple HomeView and its wall-mounted version are available to pre-order in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,900. Sales are scheduled to begin on November 13, 2026.

The tabletop model will be available in four colours: Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink, and Space Grey, with a matching cable supplied for each finish.

The wall-mounted version will be offered in Silver and Space Grey. The required wall-mount accessories are sold separately, with prices starting at Rs. 6,900.

Apple has not made HomeView available in the European Union, citing Siri AI's current unavailability in iOS in the region. The company says it is working with the European Union to find a way forward.

LG Smart Home Accessories: US Pricing

Alongside HomeView, Apple has announced pricing for several LG-developed smart home accessories in the United States.

LG Video Doorbell (wired): Starts at $249.95.

LG Floodlight Cam: Starts at $399.95.

LG Outdoor Cam (plug-in): Starts at $299.95.

LG Indoor Cam (plug-in): Starts at $199.95.

The Video Doorbell, Floodlight Cam, and Outdoor Cam will be available in Essence Graphite and Silver. The Indoor Cam will be offered in Essence White.

Indian pricing and availability details for these accessories have not been specified.