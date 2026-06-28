Technology

Apple increases MacBook, iPad, and HomePod prices in India; hikes reach Rs 1 lakh

Apple has reportedly increased prices of MacBooks, iPads, HomePods, and Apple TV 4K in India due to a global memory and storage shortage driven by rising AI demand. While iPhone 17, Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirTags remain unaffected, some MacBook models have seen price hikes of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple price increases
Apple Price increases in India

The price of all Apple products has reportedly increased in India due to severe memory and storage shortages. iPhones are excluded from the price hikes.

Details about the Price Hike in Apple devices

Mark Gurman, American technology journalist and Managing Editor at Bloomberg News, shared information on his official handle, saying " Apple raises Mac,iPad and Home device prices in light of extreme memory and storage. " We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions", Apple says.

The memory and storage shortages have impacted Apple. The Cupertino-based company has increased prices across its major devices globally, including MacBooks, iPads, the HomePod and the HomePod Mini. Among these, the MacBook Pro M5 Max has been increased to its highest price of Rs. 1 lakh, making it more expensive than before.

The latest and most affordable MacBook Neo has also been affected, with its starting price rising from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 79,900. The price increase is traced towards the AI-driven surge in demand for memory and storage components, which has pushed RAM and NAND flash prices significantly higher.

Here, check out the list of Apple devices that have become more expensive. As of now, the price hike doesn't include the iPhones. The vanilla iPhone 17 continues to be listed at its launch price of Rs 82,900 for the base variant on the company's official website.

Besides iPhones, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirTags have been left unchanged for now.

New MacBook Prices in India
MacNew Price     Old Price
MacBook NeoRs 79,900     Rs 69,900
MacBook Air M5Rs 1,49,900     Rs 1,20,900
MacBook Pro M5Rs 2,39,900     Rs 1,69,900
MacBook Pro M5 MaxRs 4,99,900     Rs 3,99,900
Mac Mini M4Rs 94,900     Rs 59,900
New iPad Prices in India
iPadsNew Price     Old Price
iPad 11th GenRs 49,900     Rs 39,900
iPad MiniRs 69,900     Rs 49,900
iPad AirRs 89,900     Rs 64,900
iPad ProRs 1,39,900     Rs 99,900
New Apple TV 4K and HomePod Prices in India
ModelsNew Price     Old Price
Apple TV 4KRs 25,900     Rs 14,900
HomePodRs 44,900     Rs 32,900
HomePod MiniRs 15,900     Rs 10,900

The revised prices are now live on Apple's official website in several other markets as well, driven by rising memory and storage costs. The trend is not limited to Apple; manufacturers across the industry have been affected by sharp increases in RAM and storage prices. Several smartphone brands have already raised prices multiple times since the beginning of the year, and industry experts believe the upward trend is likely to continue in the coming months.

Apple conveyed that the consumer electronics industry is facing a challenge due to the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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