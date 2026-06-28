The memory and storage shortages have impacted Apple. The Cupertino-based company has increased prices across its major devices globally, including MacBooks, iPads, the HomePod and the HomePod Mini. Among these, the MacBook Pro M5 Max has been increased to its highest price of Rs. 1 lakh, making it more expensive than before.

Mark Gurman, American technology journalist and Managing Editor at Bloomberg News, shared information on his official handle, saying " Apple raises Mac,iPad and Home device prices in light of extreme memory and storage. " We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions", Apple says.

The price of all Apple products has reportedly increased in India due to severe memory and storage shortages. iPhones are excluded from the price hikes.

The latest and most affordable MacBook Neo has also been affected, with its starting price rising from Rs. 69,900 to Rs. 79,900. The price increase is traced towards the AI-driven surge in demand for memory and storage components, which has pushed RAM and NAND flash prices significantly higher.

Here, check out the list of Apple devices that have become more expensive. As of now, the price hike doesn't include the iPhones. The vanilla iPhone 17 continues to be listed at its launch price of Rs 82,900 for the base variant on the company's official website.

Besides iPhones, the Apple Watch, AirPods, and AirTags have been left unchanged for now.

New MacBook Prices in India Mac New Price Old Price MacBook Neo Rs 79,900 Rs 69,900 MacBook Air M5 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,20,900 MacBook Pro M5 Rs 2,39,900 Rs 1,69,900 MacBook Pro M5 Max Rs 4,99,900 Rs 3,99,900 Mac Mini M4 Rs 94,900 Rs 59,900

New iPad Prices in India iPads New Price Old Price iPad 11th Gen Rs 49,900 Rs 39,900 iPad Mini Rs 69,900 Rs 49,900 iPad Air Rs 89,900 Rs 64,900 iPad Pro Rs 1,39,900 Rs 99,900

New Apple TV 4K and HomePod Prices in India Models New Price Old Price Apple TV 4K Rs 25,900 Rs 14,900 HomePod Rs 44,900 Rs 32,900 HomePod Mini Rs 15,900 Rs 10,900

The revised prices are now live on Apple's official website in several other markets as well, driven by rising memory and storage costs. The trend is not limited to Apple; manufacturers across the industry have been affected by sharp increases in RAM and storage prices. Several smartphone brands have already raised prices multiple times since the beginning of the year, and industry experts believe the upward trend is likely to continue in the coming months.

Apple conveyed that the consumer electronics industry is facing a challenge due to the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage.