Apple iOS 27 Beta 5: These New Features Are Worth Checking

Apple launched iOS 27 beta 5 to refine the upcoming operating system, fix bugs, and shift focus toward overall system stability ahead of its public release.

With the latest update, the tech giant has refreshed some app icons and made more changes to Liquid Glass.

Apple has released iOS 27 beta 5 for developers. The newest version includes several changes ahead of the public release of iOS 27.

As the software approaches its final rollout, these mid-to-late-stage betas help test minor interface updates, new splash screens, and performance tweaks.

What's New in iOS 27 beta 5?

iOS 27 beta 5 includes several enhanced updates to support developers in producing effective operating systems. iOS 27 beta 5 brings updated Liquid Glass icons for apps including Safari, Siri, Settings, Remote, App Store and Preview.

According to some resources, some icons have been completely redesigned. Apple has also made the clearest Liquid Glass setting more transparent than before.

Siri AI gets more voice controls. Now users can adjust the pace and expressivity of all seven American and four British voices. These changes happen on the device and are limited to the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air.

Some Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features require newer hardware and will not work on every supported iPhone.

The changes also include the search icon. Its interface now appears more smoothly and includes a Search the Web option. Users can also choose whether apps appear in search results and select how many apps are shown.

It extends to the contacts app, which can show a person's company below their name in the contact list and search results.

Other changes include a setting to personalise smart replies in Mail and a thicker font for Alarms and timers in the Clock app. The Battery settings can now warn users when a weak cellular connection is increasing battery use. The about page also shows when the latest software update was installed.

Supported Devices

iOS 27 beta 5 is available for the iPhone 11 series and newer models. This includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 lineups. The iPhone SE (2nd generation) and newer models are also supported.

How to Install iOS 27 Beta 5