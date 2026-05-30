According to leaked illustrations published ahead of WWDC, Apple is reportedly redesigning Siri as a more integrated, system-wide assistant rather than a floating overlay.

The reported changes are expected to be officially unveiled during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, nearly two years after the company first previewed a smarter Siri alongside iOS 18 in 2024.

Apple could finally be preparing the major Siri transformation iPhone users have been waiting for. Fresh leaks and illustrations surrounding iOS 27 suggest the tech giant is planning its most ambitious AI overhaul yet, introducing a redesigned Siri experience powered by deeper intelligence, contextual awareness, and chatbot-like capabilities.

Instead of appearing separately on screen, Siri could live directly inside the Dynamic Island, creating a more seamless interaction experience. Users may continue activating Siri using voice commands or by pressing the power button, but a new animation is expected to appear within the Dynamic Island for voice-based interactions.

Leaks also point to a completely new way of accessing Siri. Swiping down from the top centre of the display could reportedly open a new "Search or Ask" interface that combines system search, Siri suggestions, and AI assistance in one place.

New' Search or Ask' Interface

The redesigned interface is expected to feature a dark search bar accented with colourful animations inspired by Apple's WWDC visuals.

The system may allow users to search for notes, messages, calendars, apps, and shortcuts, while also performing actions such as creating appointments, sending texts, or browsing the web, all without leaving the interface. Search results are reportedly displayed as rich information cards emerging from the Dynamic Island.

Siri Could Work With ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude

One of the biggest reported upgrades involves third-party AI integration.

Apple is reportedly testing ways for users to route queries to external AI systems directly through Siri.

While ChatGPT integration already exists, leaks suggest Apple has also explored partnerships with Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, potentially transforming Siri into a broader AI hub rather than a standalone assistant.

Users may even get a dropdown menu that lets them choose which AI model handles specific tasks.

Dedicated Siri App In The Works

Apple is also said to be developing a dedicated chatbot-style Siri app, resembling platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

The app could include conversation history, text input, voice controls, and support for uploading documents and photos for AI analysis. This would reportedly allow users to continue conversations across multiple sessions and work with text, images, and files in one place.

AI Features Expanding Across iOS 27

The AI push reportedly extends far beyond Siri.

Apple is said to be introducing a Siri-powered camera mode that lets users photograph objects and instantly send them to AI systems for analysis or reverse image searches.

The Photos app may gain advanced editing tools such as Reframe and Extend, enabling users to alter image composition or generate missing portions of photos - features already popular on rival Android devices.

Meanwhile, the Shortcuts app could become significantly easier to use through natural language automation. Instead of manually creating workflows, users may describe what they want Siri to do.

For example, Siri could automatically create a shortcut that starts music and sends an ETA message when someone begins driving home.

Apple's Big AI Catch-Up Moment?

With rivals like Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices already pushing advanced AI experiences, Apple appears ready to close the gap by embedding intelligence directly into Siri, search, camera tools, and everyday system navigation.

Whether the overhaul will finally deliver the smart assistant Apple promised years ago will become clearer when iOS 27 is officially unveiled at WWDC on June 8.