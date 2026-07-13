Eligible users enrolled in the program will be able to download the update from Settings > General > Software Update once it becomes available.

After making the third developer beta available to testers, Apple is now expected to expand access through its Public Beta Software Program.

Apple is reportedly preparing to release the first public beta of iOS 27, giving iPhone users an early opportunity to experience the company's next major software update before its official rollout later this year.

According to reports, the iOS 27 public beta is expected to begin rolling out in India on July 14 at around 10:30 PM IST.

As with all beta software, users should expect occasional bugs, app compatibility issues, and increased battery consumption.

Siri AI Takes Centre Stage

One of the biggest highlights of iOS 27 is Apple's redesigned Siri AI experience. Powered by Google's Gemini models, Siri is now said to be significantly more conversational and capable of helping users brainstorm ideas, refine plans, answer complex questions, and even generate detailed itineraries.

Apple is also introducing a dedicated Siri app, bringing its AI assistant closer to competing chatbot platforms. The app stores previous conversations, allowing users to continue chats across multiple Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

Users can still activate Siri by saying "Hey Siri," pressing the Side button, or swiping down from the Dynamic Island on supported iPhones.

However, Apple is expected to gradually roll out many Siri AI capabilities via a waitlist system. These features will only be available on supported Apple Intelligent devices.

Camera and Photos Receive AI Upgrades

Apple is also integrating Siri directly into the Camera app.

Users will reportedly be able to point the camera at objects, landmarks, documents, food items, or bills and ask Siri questions about what they are seeing.

Siri will also be able to analyse restaurant bills, split expenses using Apple Cash, and provide nutritional information for meals.

The Photos app is receiving several AI-powered improvements as well. Apple's Cleanup tool has been upgraded to remove unwanted objects with more natural-looking results.

A new Expand feature can extend images beyond their original borders using generative AI, while Spatial Reframe lets users adjust a photo's framing and perspective after capture.

Improved Performance for Older iPhones

Apple is also focusing on performance improvements with iOS 27.

A new CPU Scheduler has reportedly been designed to improve responsiveness on older iPhones by optimising CPU usage, memory management, networking operations, and display rendering.

The company aims to make everyday tasks feel smoother, even on older supported devices.

Refreshed Interface and More Features

The update is also expected to introduce enhanced Liquid Glass design elements, including a new slider that lets users adjust interface translucency.

Other expected additions include:

Custom alarm volume controls

Custom equaliser for AirPods

Improved connectivity

App-specific enhancements

System-wide bug fixes and stability improvements

Supported iPhones

The iOS 27 public beta is expected to support:

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 17 series

iPhone Air

iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)

Siri AI Supported Devices

The new Siri AI experience is expected to be available on:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Some advanced Siri AI features are expected to remain exclusive to devices with 12GB RAM, including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iOS 27 public beta offers an early look at Apple's biggest iPhone software update yet. Users should remember that beta releases are intended for testing and may not provide the same stability as the final version expected later this year.