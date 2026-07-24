The update is now available to users enrolled in Apple's Beta Software Program, which is free to join and does not require a developer account.

While the latest beta focuses primarily on bug fixes and stability improvements, it continues to showcase one of iOS 27's biggest upgrades , the new Siri AI experience powered by Apple Intelligence.

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, giving users another chance to test the upcoming software before its official release later this year.

Smarter Siri Takes Center Stage

The highlight of iOS 27 is the redesigned Siri, which is more conversational, context-aware, and capable of handling complex requests.

Unlike previous versions, Siri can maintain the context of a conversation, reducing the need for users to repeat information. It can also understand what's currently displayed on the screen and perform multi-step actions across supported apps.

The upgraded assistant can search information from apps such as Mail, Messages, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar, while also interacting with supported third-party applications in compatible scenarios.

Visual Intelligence Expands Siri's Capabilities

Apple has further enhanced its Visual Intelligence features in iOS 27.

Using the Camera app, users can scan membership barcodes to automatically create Wallet passes or capture information from event flyers and import it directly into their calendar. The feature is designed to make interacting with real-world information faster and more seamless.

More Improvements Across iOS 27

Although Public Beta 2 does not introduce major new features over the first beta, iOS 27 includes several quality-of-life improvements across the operating system, including:

New photo editing tools in the Photos app.

Safari's new Notify Me feature, which alerts users when selected webpages change.

The ability to create custom Safari extensions using natural language commands.

Improved password management features.

A new equalizer option for compatible AirPods.

General performance, stability, and bug fixes in the latest beta.

Apple is expected to continue refining the software through future beta releases ahead of the stable launch.

Compatible iPhones

The iOS 27 Public Beta is available for:

iPhone 11 series and newer models.

iPhone SE (2nd generation) and later.

However, Apple Intelligence features, including the new Siri AI experience, are only supported on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, due to hardware requirements.

How to Install iOS 27 Public Beta 2

Users already enrolled in Apple's Beta Software Program can install the update by following these steps:

Visit the Apple Beta Software Program website and sign in with your Apple Account. Accept the program terms and enroll your device. On your iPhone, open Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Select iOS 27 Public Beta. Return to the Software Update page and tap Update Now when the beta is available.

Beta Software Warning

Apple advises users to back up their iPhone to iCloud or a computer before installing the beta.

As pre-release software, the update may contain bugs, affect battery life, or cause compatibility issues with certain apps. For that reason, installing beta software on a primary device is generally not recommended.

Now the second public beta is available, Apple continues to fine-tune iOS 27 ahead of its official release, while giving users an early look at a significantly more intelligent and capable Siri experience.