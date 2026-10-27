The launch comes just days before Apple's upcoming 'Pre and Tell' event, where the company is expected to unveil its first touchscreen MacBook Pro. In India, the iPad mini 2026 will be available for pre-order from October 28 through Apple's official website and the Apple Store app.

The new iPad mini features an OLED display, Apple's A20 Pro chipset, improved AI processing capabilities and a redesigned acoustic display system. It also brings water resistance to the iPad mini series for the first time.

Apple has launched the iPad mini 2026 in global markets on October 26, introducing several upgrades to its compact tablet lineup.

Sales will begin on November 6 at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers across the country.

Apple iPad mini 2026: Price in India and Availability

The Apple iPad mini 2026 is available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants, with three storage configurations. The Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage starts at Rs. 82,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant starts at Rs. 1,00,900.

Customers buying the tablet through Apple's education pricing programme can get it starting at Rs. 76,900.

Apple has introduced the tablet in Midnight and Starlight colour options. The company has also launched a new Smart Folio accessory in Navy Blue and Taupe, priced at Rs. 8,500.

The iPad mini 2026 supports the Apple Pencil Pro, which costs Rs. 11,900, and the Apple Pencil USB-C, priced at Rs. 7,900.

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Apple iPad mini 2026: Features and Highlights

OLED Display with Nano-Texture Option

The iPad mini 2026 features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for the P3 wide colour gamut and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. Apple has also introduced an optional nano-texture display finish designed to minimise glare in brightly lit environments.

A20 Pro Chipset and Improved AI Performance

The tablet is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 2nm process. It features a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators integrated into each GPU core to handle demanding graphics and AI-related workloads.

According to Apple, the new chipset delivers up to 4.5 times faster AI performance, 2.7 times faster graphics performance, and 60% faster multithreaded CPU performance than the previous generation.

The processor configuration varies by storage variant. The 128GB and 256GB models feature a five-core CPU, while the 512GB version comes with a six-core CPU.

Acoustic Display System

Another major highlight is the new acoustic display system. Apple has incorporated specially designed woofers alongside custom tweeters positioned between the glass and aluminium enclosure.

This setup allows the display itself to produce sound, offering a different approach to audio output in a compact tablet.

Camera Features

The iPad mini 2026 features a 12-megapixel front camera positioned for landscape-oriented video calls. At the rear, it has a 12-megapixel wide camera with Smart HDR 4 support.

The rear camera also supports 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second, making it suitable for recording videos, capturing photographs and scanning documents.

Connectivity and Cellular Performance

Apple has equipped the tablet with its N1 wireless networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular models feature Apple's C2 modem. The company claims that the modem enables up to 50% faster cellular data speeds than the previous generation. These variants also support eSIM connectivity.

iPadOS 27 and Apple Intelligence

The iPad mini 2026 runs iPadOS 27 and supports Apple's latest Apple Intelligence features and AI-powered Siri capabilities. The new processor and integrated Neural Accelerators are designed to improve on-device AI processing.

Water Resistance and Battery Life

For the first time in the iPad mini lineup, Apple has introduced water resistance. The new tablet carries an IP67 ingress protection rating.

It packs an 18.9Wh lithium-polymer battery, which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge. The device also supports 35W wired fast charging.