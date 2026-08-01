Unlike previous years, Apple is also rumoured to be changing its launch strategy. Instead of unveiling the entire iPhone 18 lineup together, the company may introduce only the Pro models this September, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus could arrive sometime in 2027.

While Apple has not officially confirmed any launch plans, multiple reports suggest the premium models could debut on September 12, 2026, alongside the company's long-rumoured first foldable iPhone, making it one of Apple's biggest product launches in recent years.

Apple's next flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are once again at the centre of the rumour mill.

The upcoming Pro models are expected to receive several notable hardware upgrades, including a redesigned camera system, Apple's next-generation A20 chipset built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, improved battery life, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Display and Design

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series will retain the existing display sizes of 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

However, Apple may introduce a more efficient LTPO+ OLED panel, offering higher brightness and improved power efficiency.

The front design could also see a noticeable refinement. Reports claim Apple is moving more Face ID components beneath the display, allowing the Dynamic Island cutout to shrink by nearly 35 per cent, resulting in a cleaner viewing experience.

Camera Upgrades

Camera upgrades are expected to be among the biggest highlights. Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a variable aperture primary camera on an iPhone.

Unlike current fixed-aperture systems, the new camera could automatically adjust the amount of incoming light, helping improve low-light photography, reduce overexposed images in bright conditions, and produce more natural background blur in portrait shots.

Performance and Connectivity

Performance is expected to receive a major boost through the new A20 processor, manufactured using TSMC's 2nm technology. The chipset is tipped to deliver faster processing speeds while consuming less power.

Apple is also expected to debut its in-house C2 modem, which could offer better connectivity and enhanced satellite-based 5G communication capabilities.

Battery Life

Battery life may also improve significantly. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a battery of up to 5,200mAh, while the smaller Pro model is expected to receive a modest battery increase.

Combined with the more efficient processor and modem, both devices could deliver longer battery life than the current generation.

Design and Pricing

On the design front, leaks suggest the Pro models will feature a slightly thicker and heavier body to accommodate the larger battery. Apple is also expected to introduce fresh colour options, including Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, and a darker Grey finish.

Pricing, however, could also increase. Several reports indicate Apple may raise prices by around ₹20,000, while some retailers expect increases of up to ₹30,000, citing higher component and manufacturing costs.

Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date, specifications, pricing, or availability. All details are currently based on leaks and industry reports.

Expected Apple iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Rumoured) Specification Details Expected Launch September 12, 2026 Models iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.3-inch (Pro), 6.9-inch (Pro Max) LTPO+ OLED Processor Apple A20 (2nm TSMC process) Modem Apple C2 in-house modem Dynamic Island Around 35% smaller Rear Camera Variable aperture primary camera Battery Up to 5,200mAh (Pro Max) Connectivity Advanced 5G, improved satellite support Design Slightly thicker and heavier body Colours (Expected) Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, Dark Grey Expected Price Hike ₹20,000-₹30,000 over previous models Launch Strategy Pro models first; standard iPhone 18 models reportedly delayed until 2027

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18 Pro series. The launch date, specifications, pricing, colours, and features mentioned above are based on leaks and rumours and should be treated as unofficial until confirmed by the company.