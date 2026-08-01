Technology

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped September 12 Launch With 2nm A20 Chip

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to launch on September 12 with major upgrades, including a 2nm A20 chip, variable aperture camera, improved battery life, a smaller Dynamic Island, and new colour options. Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date, specs, or pricing

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple iPhone 18 Pro
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected to launch this september
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Apple's next flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are once again at the centre of the rumour mill.

While Apple has not officially confirmed any launch plans, multiple reports suggest the premium models could debut on September 12, 2026, alongside the company's long-rumoured first foldable iPhone, making it one of Apple's biggest product launches in recent years.

Unlike previous years, Apple is also rumoured to be changing its launch strategy. Instead of unveiling the entire iPhone 18 lineup together, the company may introduce only the Pro models this September, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus could arrive sometime in 2027.

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The upcoming Pro models are expected to receive several notable hardware upgrades, including a redesigned camera system, Apple's next-generation A20 chipset built on TSMC's advanced 2nm process, improved battery life, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Display and Design

According to recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series will retain the existing display sizes of 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.

However, Apple may introduce a more efficient LTPO+ OLED panel, offering higher brightness and improved power efficiency.

The front design could also see a noticeable refinement. Reports claim Apple is moving more Face ID components beneath the display, allowing the Dynamic Island cutout to shrink by nearly 35 per cent, resulting in a cleaner viewing experience.

Camera Upgrades

Camera upgrades are expected to be among the biggest highlights. Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce a variable aperture primary camera on an iPhone.

Unlike current fixed-aperture systems, the new camera could automatically adjust the amount of incoming light, helping improve low-light photography, reduce overexposed images in bright conditions, and produce more natural background blur in portrait shots.

Performance and Connectivity

Performance is expected to receive a major boost through the new A20 processor, manufactured using TSMC's 2nm technology. The chipset is tipped to deliver faster processing speeds while consuming less power.

Apple is also expected to debut its in-house C2 modem, which could offer better connectivity and enhanced satellite-based 5G communication capabilities.

Battery Life

Battery life may also improve significantly. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a battery of up to 5,200mAh, while the smaller Pro model is expected to receive a modest battery increase.

Combined with the more efficient processor and modem, both devices could deliver longer battery life than the current generation.

Design and Pricing

On the design front, leaks suggest the Pro models will feature a slightly thicker and heavier body to accommodate the larger battery. Apple is also expected to introduce fresh colour options, including Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, and a darker Grey finish.

Pricing, however, could also increase. Several reports indicate Apple may raise prices by around ₹20,000, while some retailers expect increases of up to ₹30,000, citing higher component and manufacturing costs.

Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date, specifications, pricing, or availability. All details are currently based on leaks and industry reports.

Expected Apple iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Rumoured)
SpecificationDetails
Expected LaunchSeptember 12, 2026
ModelsiPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max
Display6.3-inch (Pro), 6.9-inch (Pro Max) LTPO+ OLED
ProcessorApple A20 (2nm TSMC process)
ModemApple C2 in-house modem
Dynamic IslandAround 35% smaller
Rear CameraVariable aperture primary camera
BatteryUp to 5,200mAh (Pro Max)
ConnectivityAdvanced 5G, improved satellite support
DesignSlightly thicker and heavier body
Colours (Expected)Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, Dark Grey
Expected Price Hike₹20,000-₹30,000 over previous models
Launch StrategyPro models first; standard iPhone 18 models reportedly delayed until 2027

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 18 Pro series. The launch date, specifications, pricing, colours, and features mentioned above are based on leaks and rumours and should be treated as unofficial until confirmed by the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the iPhone 18 Pro Max be released?
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to launch on September 12, 2026, possibly alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone. Notably, the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Plus may not launch at the same time - those models could arrive sometime in 2027.
What is the A20 chip in the iPhone 18 Pro and what makes it different?
The A20 is Apple's next-generation processor, built on TSMC's 2nm process. It is expected to deliver faster speeds while using less power than current chips. Apple is also pairing it with an in-house C2 modem that could support better connectivity and satellite-based 5G communication.
How much will the iPhone 18 Pro Max cost and what new colours are expected?
Exact pricing has not been confirmed, but reports suggest Apple may raise prices by around 20,000 rupees compared to current models. New colour options are rumoured to include Dark Cherry Red, Light Blue, and a darker Grey finish.
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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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