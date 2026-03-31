Technology

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series: What to Expect from Apple's Next Big Upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature a more refined, premium design. Apple is likely to continue using a titanium frame, making the phone both strong and lightweight. This handset is expected to launch later this year

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Apple iPhone18 Pro
Apple iPhone 18 Pro with new designs and different colours

Apple is once again preparing to grab global attention with its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series. While the company hasn't officially revealed the details yet, leaks and early reports suggest this could be one of the most powerful and feature-packed iPhones ever.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature a more refined, premium design. Apple is likely to continue using a titanium frame, making the phone both strong and lightweight.

The bezels could get even thinner, giving users a more immersive display experience. There are also strong rumours that Apple might remove the charging port completely and rely only on wireless charging.

Expected Specifications

Display:

  • 6.3-inch (Pro) and 6.9-inch (Pro Max) Super Retina XDR OLED

  • 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

  • Brighter and more power-efficient display

Processor:

  • Apple A20 Pro chip (next-gen)

  • Built on advanced 2nm technology for better speed and battery efficiency

Camera:

  • Triple camera setup

  • Improved main sensor for better low-light photos

  • New periscope zoom lens (up to 10x optical zoom expected)

  • Enhanced video recording with advanced cinematic features

Front Camera:

  • Upgraded selfie camera with better AI-based image processing

Battery & Charging:

  • Bigger battery with improved life

  • Faster wireless charging

  • Possible fully portless design

Software:

  • iOS 20 (expected)

  • Strong focus on AI features like smarter Siri and real-time assistance

Storage Options:

  • Starting from 256GB, going up to 2TB

Connectivity:

  • Improved 5G, Wi-Fi 7 support

  • Better satellite communication features

What Makes It Special?

The biggest highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be its focus on artificial intelligence. Apple is likely to bring smarter features that work directly on the device, making everyday tasks faster and more personal without sending data to the cloud.

The camera upgrades could also be a major selling point, especially for users who love photography and video creation. With better zoom and improved night performance, Apple seems to be aiming for a big leap here.

Tech lovers will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement, expected later this year.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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