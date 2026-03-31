Apple is once again preparing to grab global attention with its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series. While the company hasn't officially revealed the details yet, leaks and early reports suggest this could be one of the most powerful and feature-packed iPhones ever.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature a more refined, premium design. Apple is likely to continue using a titanium frame, making the phone both strong and lightweight.

The bezels could get even thinner, giving users a more immersive display experience. There are also strong rumours that Apple might remove the charging port completely and rely only on wireless charging.