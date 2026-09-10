The iPhone Duo replaces Face ID with Touch ID built into the side button and removes the SIM tray and Action button. It is available in Star White and Night Sky and will be sold in India starting at ₹2,99,900.

The company described the foldable as the biggest transformation to the iPhone since the original model, introducing a new design while dropping several familiar iPhone features.

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo, unveiled at its September 9 event.

The foldable will open for pre-orders in India on October 16 at 5:30 PM IST, with sales beginning October 23.

iPhone Duo brings two high-refresh-rate displays

The iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and a much larger 7.6-inch inner foldable display. Apple has designed both panels with matching aspect ratios so content can transition between the folded and unfolded states without major scaling issues.

Both displays support ProMotion and Always-On functionality, with peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits. The inner display also features a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and make the foldable crease less noticeable.

The inner panel uses 10 ultra-thin layers and wide-angle OLED technology, while the FaceTime camera sits beneath the display to keep the screen uninterrupted.

Titanium build and redesigned hinge

Apple has used Grade 5 titanium for the frame and hinge cover. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which the company says offers three times the scratch resistance of the previous generation.

The iPhone Duo also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apple has redesigned the hinge and internal construction to accommodate the foldable design while keeping the device usable in different positions.

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A20 Pro chip powers the foldable

At the heart of the iPhone Duo is Apple's new A20 Pro chip, manufactured using a 2nm process.

The processor includes a six-core CPU that Apple says is 20% faster than the A19 Pro, alongside a seven-core GPU that delivers up to a 40% performance increase. It also includes a 16-core Neural Engine and 50% more memory bandwidth.

A dedicated display engine allows the chip to drive both screens simultaneously.

The iPhone Duo comes with a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system. The main camera features sensor-shift stabilisation and supports a 2x optical-quality crop.

It is paired with a 48MP Fusion ultra-wide camera. Unlike Apple's Pro models, the Duo lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, variable aperture, or Pro camera controls.

The device also includes a 12MP Centre Stage front camera, while the under-display FaceTime camera supports 1080p video.

Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision. Apple has also added Photographic Styles 3 with new texture and grain controls.

The camera app includes a new Siri mode, while a feature called Kid Cue uses animations to encourage children to look towards the camera.

iOS 27.1 gets a foldable-focused interface

The iPhone Duo ships with iOS 27.1, with Apple redesigning parts of the interface specifically for the foldable form factor rather than simply enlarging the existing iPhone interface.

Lock-screen controls, app navigation and the dock move towards the side to make better use of the available space. The Dynamic Island has also been redesigned to run vertically along the edge of either display.

When unfolded, users get two home-screen pages along with a scrolling Today view. The interface automatically adapts as the phone is folded, rotated or flipped.

Apple is also introducing Split View, allowing two apps to run side by side on an iPhone for the first time. Users can open two windows of the same app and save app pairs for quick access later.

Siri AI gets deeper integration

Apple's rebuilt Siri AI assistant is arriving in beta with iOS 27 from September 14, initially in English, with additional languages planned for October.

The upgraded Siri can use personal context from Messages, Mail and Photos, perform actions within apps and answer general questions. Apple is positioning the iPhone Duo's large inner display as an ideal interface for interacting with the revamped assistant.

Battery and charging

Despite its foldable design, Apple claims the iPhone Duo can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and 44 hours on the outer display.

With both screens sharing the workload equally, the company quotes up to 24 hours of typical use.

The battery can reach 50% charge in around 20 minutes using a cable, while MagSafe takes approximately 30 minutes to reach the same level.

eSIM-only connectivity

One major consideration for buyers is connectivity. The iPhone Duo is eSIM-only worldwide, with Apple removing the physical SIM tray entirely.

In India, Airtel, Jio and Vi support eSIM, making the device compatible with major Indian networks.

The phone also features Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread connectivity, while the company's C2 modem handles cellular connectivity.

Apple introduces new accessories

The iPhone Duo box includes the phone and a USB-C cable, but no charging adapter or earphones.

Apple is selling two first-party cases separately:

Duo Folio with retractable kickstand: ₹14,900

Two-part lightweight case: ₹8,900

Both cases support MagSafe and Qi2 charging.

In India, Apple is also offering trade-in credit ranging from ₹4,500 to ₹81,500, depending on the device being exchanged. Buyers can get No Cost EMI for up to six months and instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

iPhone Duo Pricing Variant US/India Price 256GB $1,999 / ₹2,99,900 512GB $2,199 / ₹3,24,900 1TB $2,599 / ₹3,74,900 2TB $3,199 / ₹4,49,900

iPhone Duo: Key Specifications

Display

5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display

7.6-inch inner foldable display

ProMotion

Always-On display

Up to 3,000 nits brightness

Nano-texture inner display

10 ultra-thin inner display layers

Processor

Apple A20 Pro

2nm process

6-core CPU

7-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

50% more memory bandwidth

Cameras

48MP Fusion main camera

Sensor-shift stabilisation

2x optical-quality crop

48MP Fusion ultra-wide camera

12MP Centre Stage front camera

Under-display FaceTime camera

4K 120fps Dolby Vision video

Battery and Charging

Up to 31 hours of video playback on inner display

Up to 44 hours on outer display

Up to 24 hours typical use with equal screen workloads

50% charge in around 20 minutes via cable

Around 30 minutes via MagSafe

Software

iOS 27.1

Redesigned foldable interface

Split View

App pairs

Updated Dynamic Island

AI-powered Siri features

Connectivity

5G

eSIM only

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

Thread

NFC

MagSafe

Qi2

Build and Security

Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge cover

Ceramic Shield 2

IP68 rating

Touch ID in side button

No physical SIM tray

No Action button

Colours

Star White

Night Sky

India Availability