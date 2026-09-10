The event was particularly significant because it was the first major Apple product launch under new CEO John Ternus, who recently succeeded Tim Cook as the company's chief executive.

The company hosted its highly anticipated "Surprise and Shine" event on September 09, 2026, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, bringing a fresh wave of products, hardware upgrades and software announcements into the spotlight.

Apple has once again turned a product launch into a major technology moment.

That leadership change added another layer of interest to an event already surrounded by enormous expectations.

Apple promoted the event globally through its website, Apple TV, and YouTube, allowing millions worldwide to follow the presentation.

In India, the event was scheduled at 10:30 pm IST.

The iPhone Lineup

iPhone Duo Foldable

Breaking a decade of development and standard designs, this passport-sized premium foldable features a 5.4-inch outer display and unfolds into a massive 7.6-inch inner workspace.

Powered by the new A20 Pro chip, it offers multi-app split-screen multitasking, Apple Pencil support, and starts at $1,999 and Rs 2,99,900 in India.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Available in new Glacier and Burgundy finishes, these premium flagships run on a 2nm A20 Pro chipset.

They introduce a 48MP Fusion Main camera with mechanical variable aperture technology to control light intake manually or automatically, a year-over-year battery-life increase, and a new pixel-level security feature called Apple Reference Image to prove a photo was shot live on an iPhone instead of being AI-generated.

iPhone 18: The Skipped Base Model

In a surprise move, Apple did not announce a base iPhone 18 model, choosing only to launch its premium lineup this fall.

The base model is rumoured to launch next spring. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are priced from $1,199 to $1,299.

The iPhone Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900.

Price Shifts

Apple instituted a $100 price hike for the new Pro models, while simultaneously increasing the prices of older active models like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 by $100.

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Apple Watch Upgrades

Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4

Both models are built around the new S11 chip and introduce an upgraded Health Sensing System for more frequent heart rate and HRV tracking.

They add a native "Readiness score" and audio intelligence features such as Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Redesigned Health App

Driven by Apple Intelligence, the app has been completely overhauled to offer long-term health insights, Health Age, and longevity telemetry.

The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 starts at $799.

In India, the Series 12 starts at Rs 56,900, and the Ultra 4 starts at Rs 1,09,900.

Audio And AirPods

Standardising Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on Apple's entry-level open-ear earbuds, these models boast longer battery life.

The standard model is priced at $129, while a variant that includes a wireless charging case costs $149. Both versions start at Rs 14,900.

Deep App Integration And Context

On the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Series, Siri works dynamically across screens, maintaining complete awareness of on-screen and personal context.

Siri can extract information from deep within personal data, such as locating a dinner reservation hidden in an old email or recalling a song a friend texted weeks ago.

On the foldable iPhone Duo, Siri can operate on one side of the workspace while pulling data from an app running on the other side, such as automatically creating a Calendar event from a chat window.

Privacy Boundaries

To address the "ambient listening" required for features like Live Rewind, Apple released an architectural privacy document.

Raw audio is processed strictly within dedicated hardware, is never saved as a file, and is completely inaccessible to the operating system or Apple's servers.

For complex data requests, Siri relies on Apple's end-to-end encrypted Private Cloud Compute.

Beta Release Date

The official public rollout of Siri AI starts in beta on Monday, September 14, 2026, alongside the release of iOS 27.

It will launch initially in English, with localised support expanding to French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish in October.

Backward compatibility will extend to models as old as the 2023 Apple Watch Series 9 when paired with a compatible iPhone.

With "Surprise and Shine", Apple did what its biggest launches are supposed to do: introduce new products, create conversation, and give its audience a glimpse of where the company believes personal technology is heading next.