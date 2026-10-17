Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo opened on October 16, but customers visiting Apple's online store soon encountered delivery delays. Initial shipping estimates stretched into November before moving to December and, in some cases, the end of January 2027.

Apple unveiled the device in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, marking a major expansion of its premium smartphone lineup.

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is witnessing exceptionally strong pre-order demand, with delivery estimates extending to January 2027 just minutes after orders opened.

The delays reportedly affect both colour options and all storage configurations, ranging from 256GB to 2TB, highlighting the early demand for Apple's new foldable device.

Apple Responds to Strong Pre-Order Demand

Apple acknowledged the overwhelming response to the iPhone Duo, stating that the company was working to deliver the device to customers as quickly as possible.

"We are working hard to get this revolutionary new product into customers' hands as quickly as possible, and we will continue accepting orders online," the company said.

Apple also confirmed that customers who secured their pre-orders would be able to receive their devices when sales officially begin on October 23.

The company is also preparing to welcome customers at Apple Stores worldwide, where they can experience the iPhone Duo alongside the broader iPhone lineup.

Pre-orders are available through Apple's official website and Apple Store app in more than 70 countries.

iPhone Duo Price Across Markets

The iPhone Duo sits at the premium end of Apple's smartphone range, with pricing varying across international markets.

iPhone Duo Pricing Market Starting Price United States $1,999 Germany €2,299 United Kingdom £1,999 India ₹2,99,900 China CNY 15,999 Japan JPY 364,800

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900, making it one of the most expensive smartphones on the market. Its foldable design, advanced display technology and high-end hardware are central to Apple's premium positioning.

iPhone Duo Display and Design

The iPhone Duo features two Super Retina XDR OLED displays designed to provide a flexible experience across different usage scenarios.

The inner screen measures 7.6 inches and features a nano-texture anti-glare finish, while the external cover display measures 5.4 inches. Both screens support Apple's ProMotion technology, with refresh rates up to 120Hz and peak outdoor brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The foldable smartphone features a Grade 5 titanium frame and hinge cover, with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back. Apple has also equipped the device with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The combination of a large internal display and a compact external screen is designed to balance productivity with everyday smartphone use.

Processor and Performance

The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, manufactured using a 2nm process. The smartphone also uses a vapour chamber cooling system to manage heat during demanding tasks.

The device includes 12GB of RAM and Apple's N1 wireless networking chip, supporting its connectivity requirements alongside the main processor.

The hardware is designed to handle demanding applications, multitasking and high-resolution media processing. The foldable form factor also provides additional screen space for activities such as document editing, entertainment and productivity.

The iPhone Duo will ship with iOS 27, bringing Apple's latest software experience to its first foldable smartphone. The device is also compatible with Apple Pencil, extending its potential uses for note-taking, drawing and other touch-based tasks.

Camera Features

Apple has equipped the iPhone Duo with a dual rear camera system comprising a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The camera system supports 4K video recording at up to 120 frames per second, along with Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced video quality.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera on the cover display. The internal screen includes an under-display FaceTime camera, letting users make video calls without a visible camera cutout on the display.

These camera features are designed to support photography, video recording and video communication across both screens.

Battery and Charging

The iPhone Duo houses a dual-battery system with a combined capacity of 4,883mAh. It supports 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, giving you multiple ways to recharge.

The dual-battery arrangement is intended to meet the power demands of the two displays and the smartphone's high-performance hardware.

A Major Product Launch for Apple's New CEO

The iPhone Duo is among the first major product launches under Apple's new chief executive officer, John Ternus, who took over the role in September.

The leadership transition has coincided with several product announcements, including the HomeView smart home hub and AirPods 5.

The foldable iPhone represents a particularly significant development for Apple's smartphone business, introducing a new form factor to its flagship product lineup.

The rapid extension of delivery estimates after pre-orders opened suggests initial demand has exceeded the availability of immediate shipments. However, Apple has not disclosed specific pre-order figures or confirmed how many units are affected by the delays.

Customers who missed the earliest pre-order window may have to wait until late 2026 or January 2027, depending on their selected configuration and delivery location.