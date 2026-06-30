According to a Reuters report, a hacking group known as World Leaks published more than 200,000 files allegedly stolen from Tata Electronics.

The incident could pose a major challenge for Apple's closely guarded manufacturing network as the company prepares to unveil its next flagship smartphones later this year.

An alleged ransomware attack on Tata Electronics has reportedly exposed sensitive Apple supply chain information on the dark web, including documents said to contain details of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series .

The leaked data reportedly includes supplier lists, component details, engineering documents, and photographs believed to show Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models undergoing testing.

Tata Electronics has become one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners in India, supplying components and assembling iPhones as part of Apple's strategy to diversify production beyond China.

The alleged breach comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its role in global iPhone manufacturing, with the country expected to account for around 26% of worldwide iPhone production in 2026, up from just 6% four years ago.

What the Leaked Files Reportedly Contain

Reuters reported that several of the leaked documents map key iPhone 18 Pro components, including the main logic board, battery, and camera systems, to specific suppliers.

Sources familiar with Apple's operations said such supplier information is treated as highly confidential, particularly for products that have not yet been announced.

The leaked files reportedly reveal how Apple sources certain components from multiple suppliers while relying on fewer suppliers for others, potentially exposing strengths and vulnerabilities within the company's global supply chain. Some of the documents also carry "Apple Confidential" markings and internal project code names linked to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

The leak reportedly extends beyond Apple. Reuters said the archive also contains documents related to Tata's other clients, including Tesla, as well as files connected to key semiconductor companies such as TSMC and Qualcomm, both major Apple suppliers.

Among the material reviewed were photographs allegedly showing grey iPhone prototypes with a triple-camera setup undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility in early 2026.

While sources familiar with the matter suggested the devices are iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the leaked documents.

Apple and Tata's Response

Reuters also reported that Apple is investigating the incident alongside Tata Electronics. Tata has reportedly restricted access to some internal systems and appointed an international cybersecurity consultancy to conduct a forensic investigation into the breach.

The incident could place additional pressure on Apple's relationship with Tata Electronics, a key partner in its long-term manufacturing expansion strategy. It may also provide competitors, counterfeiters, and supply chain analysts with rare insights into Apple's supplier ecosystem.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to debut in early September, with industry speculation pointing to a launch around September 8 or September 9.

Apple has not commented publicly on the authenticity of the leaked files or images, while Reuters noted it has not independently verified all of the material published by the attackers.