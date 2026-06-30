Technology

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Files Allegedly Leaked After Tata Cyberattack

An alleged ransomware attack on Tata Electronics has reportedly leaked sensitive Apple supply chain documents, including iPhone 18 Pro supplier details and prototype images. Apple and Tata are investigating the breach, while Reuters said it could expose confidential information about the upcoming fl

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple iPhone 18 Pro
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks with silver/ grey colour

An alleged ransomware attack on Tata Electronics has reportedly exposed sensitive Apple supply chain information on the dark web, including documents said to contain details of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series.

The incident could pose a major challenge for Apple's closely guarded manufacturing network as the company prepares to unveil its next flagship smartphones later this year.

The Alleged Breach

According to a Reuters report, a hacking group known as World Leaks published more than 200,000 files allegedly stolen from Tata Electronics.

The leaked data reportedly includes supplier lists, component details, engineering documents, and photographs believed to show Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models undergoing testing.

Tata Electronics has become one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners in India, supplying components and assembling iPhones as part of Apple's strategy to diversify production beyond China.

The alleged breach comes at a time when India is rapidly expanding its role in global iPhone manufacturing, with the country expected to account for around 26% of worldwide iPhone production in 2026, up from just 6% four years ago.

What the Leaked Files Reportedly Contain

Reuters reported that several of the leaked documents map key iPhone 18 Pro components, including the main logic board, battery, and camera systems, to specific suppliers.

Sources familiar with Apple's operations said such supplier information is treated as highly confidential, particularly for products that have not yet been announced.

The leaked files reportedly reveal how Apple sources certain components from multiple suppliers while relying on fewer suppliers for others, potentially exposing strengths and vulnerabilities within the company's global supply chain. Some of the documents also carry "Apple Confidential" markings and internal project code names linked to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

The leak reportedly extends beyond Apple. Reuters said the archive also contains documents related to Tata's other clients, including Tesla, as well as files connected to key semiconductor companies such as TSMC and Qualcomm, both major Apple suppliers.

Among the material reviewed were photographs allegedly showing grey iPhone prototypes with a triple-camera setup undergoing drop tests at a Tata facility in early 2026.

While sources familiar with the matter suggested the devices are iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the leaked documents.

Apple and Tata's Response

Reuters also reported that Apple is investigating the incident alongside Tata Electronics. Tata has reportedly restricted access to some internal systems and appointed an international cybersecurity consultancy to conduct a forensic investigation into the breach.

The incident could place additional pressure on Apple's relationship with Tata Electronics, a key partner in its long-term manufacturing expansion strategy. It may also provide competitors, counterfeiters, and supply chain analysts with rare insights into Apple's supplier ecosystem.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to debut in early September, with industry speculation pointing to a launch around September 8 or September 9.

Apple has not commented publicly on the authenticity of the leaked files or images, while Reuters noted it has not independently verified all of the material published by the attackers.

Topics

Apple iPhone 18 Pro SeriesSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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