While Apple has not confirmed the full product lineup, reports suggest the company could introduce several major hardware updates alongside its next-generation iPhones.

However, a long list of reported upgrades, including a possible foldable iPhone, new Apple Watch models and AirPods, could make this year's event considerably different from previous launches.

Apple is set to host its annual launch event on September 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to take centre stage.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to headline the event. Rather than introducing a completely different design, Apple could keep the familiar Pro-series look while making significant internal hardware changes.

Both models are expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly based on a 2nm manufacturing process. A smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's next-generation C2 modem are also rumoured.

Apple could change the Camera Control button and introduce a new dark cherry colour option.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may receive more noticeable hardware upgrades. Reports suggest the phone could be slightly thicker than its predecessor, potentially allowing Apple to fit a larger battery.

It could also feature a variable-aperture main camera, letting the lens opening adjust to lighting conditions while offering greater control over exposure and depth of field.

Foldable iPhone Could Finally Debut

One of the biggest potential announcements is Apple's first foldable iPhone. The company has been rumoured to be developing a foldable device for years, and recent reports suggest it could finally be ready for a public unveiling.

The device is expected to use a book-style folding design, with a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch screen when unfolded.

At around 4.5mm thick when opened, the foldable iPhone could focus heavily on a slim profile. However, that design could involve some compromises.

Reports suggest Apple may use a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID, while the phone could feature two rear cameras rather than the triple-camera system used on the Pro models.

The final name remains uncertain, although iPhone Ultra has emerged as one possibility. The device could reportedly cost more than $2,300, with its Indian price potentially starting around ₹2 lakh.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4

Apple is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup. The Apple Watch Series 12 could keep the familiar design of recent generations while getting a faster processor and improved health and fitness tracking. A ceramic case option could also return.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is similarly expected to focus on internal improvements rather than a major redesign, with performance and feature upgrades reportedly taking priority.

AirPods 5 May Get Two Variants

Apple could also introduce the next generation of AirPods. The AirPods 5 are rumoured to arrive in two variants, with one version offering Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the other potentially leaving it out.

The new models could use an H3 chip, which may improve audio performance and reduce latency.

Apple is also believed to be working on new smart-home products, though there is less clarity on which devices could be ready for the September event.

Rumoured iPhone 18 Series Specifications Feature iPhone 18 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED 6.9-inch AMOLED Processor A20 series A20 Pro, 2nm A20 Pro, 2nm Rear cameras Dual camera Triple camera Triple camera Main camera 48MP 48MP variable aperture 48MP variable aperture Ultra-wide 48MP 48MP 48MP Selfie camera 24MP 24MP 24MP Battery - 4,228mAh (rumoured) 5,567mAh (rumoured) Display technology LTPO AMOLED, possibly Dynamic 2X LTPO AMOLED 2X AMOLED Modem - C2 modem C2 modem

The standard iPhone 18 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display and a dual-camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor and 48MP ultra-wide sensor, with the latter reportedly offering telephoto capabilities.

The Pro models could receive a more advanced camera system, including a 48MP main sensor with variable-aperture support and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Apple could also upgrade the front-facing camera from 18MP to 24MP.

iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to pack a 4,228mAh battery, while the Pro Max could feature a substantially larger 5,567mAh battery.

Apple is also reportedly considering a new rear-camera layout, with the camera system housed in a rectangular module positioned toward the lower portion of the rear panel. The design could accommodate Qi2/MagSafe wireless charging on the back.

The launch event scheduled for September 9, the company should confirm the actual specifications, pricing, and availability of the new iPhone lineup and other products. Until then, treat the reported features and specifications as rumours rather than confirmed details.