Technology

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Bring 2nm A20 Chip & Camera Upgrades

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to debut this September with a 2nm A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, larger batteries and improved Apple Intelligence. The Pro lineup could also see faster 5G, better efficiency and a possible price hike.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max with bigger batteries and camera upgrades

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series this September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max likely to headline the launch event.

While the company has not officially announced any details, multiple industry reports and analyst predictions suggest the next-generation Pro models will introduce notable upgrades in performance, cameras, battery life and on-device artificial intelligence.

The upcoming launch is also rumoured to include Apple's first foldable iPhone, making it one of the company's biggest hardware events in recent years.

Familiar Design, Minor Refinements

According to leaks, Apple is unlikely to make significant changes to the overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may retain a 6.9-inch display. Some reports suggest Apple is working to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, although several analysts believe the redesign could be postponed to a future generation.

The Pro models are also expected to continue to use premium titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and ProMotion OLED displays with adaptive refresh rates.

Camera Could See the Biggest Upgrade

The camera system is tipped to receive one of its biggest improvements in recent years.

Reports claim Apple is developing a three-layer stacked image sensor, which could significantly improve:

  • Dynamic range

  • Low-light photography

  • Noise reduction

  • Overall image quality

  • Faster sensor readout speeds

The telephoto camera is also expected to feature a larger aperture, allowing brighter zoom images and improved low-light performance.

Several analysts also expect Apple to further enhance computational photography and video recording with new AI-powered image processing.

A20 Chip Built on 2nm Technology

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process.

Compared to the current-generation processor, the new chipset is expected to deliver:

  • Up to 15% higher CPU performance

  • Around 30% better power efficiency

  • Faster AI processing

  • Improved graphics performance

  • Better thermal efficiency

The smaller manufacturing process could also contribute to longer battery life and improved sustained performance.

Faster Apple Intelligence

Apple is also expected to adopt TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging technology.

This allows memory to be positioned closer to the processor, offering:

  • Faster on-device AI processing

  • Better Apple Intelligence performance

  • Lower latency

  • Improved multitasking

  • Additional internal space for larger batteries and cooling components

The upgrade is expected to enhance features such as AI-assisted writing, image generation, Siri and other on-device machine learning capabilities.

Larger Batteries Expected

Battery life could receive another boost this year through a combination of more efficient hardware and larger battery capacities.

Rumoured battery sizes include:

  • iPhone 18 Pro: 4,288mAh

  • iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5,567mAh

If accurate, the Pro Max would feature one of the largest batteries ever fitted inside an iPhone.

New C2 Modem

Apple is also expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem, bringing:

  • Faster 5G performance

  • Improved network efficiency

  • Better satellite connectivity

  • Enhanced privacy and security

  • Lower power consumption

However, some reports indicate that Apple could continue to use Qualcomm's modem in select markets, including the United States, while deploying its in-house modem in other regions.

Possible Price Increase

Reports suggest Apple could increase the prices of the Pro models by up to $200, citing rising component costs and new hardware upgrades.

No official pricing has been confirmed.

iPhone 18 Pro - Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Display
iPhone 18 Pro Screen6.3-inch OLED
iPhone 18 Pro Max Screen6.9-inch OLED
Refresh RateProMotion 120Hz refresh rate
NotchDynamic Island (possibly smaller)
Processor
ChipsetApple A20 Pro chipset
Manufacturing ProcessTSMC 2nm manufacturing process
Camera
Rear Camera SystemTriple rear camera system
Image SensorNew three-layer stacked image sensor
TelephotoLarger-aperture telephoto camera
Low-LightImproved low-light photography
Computational PhotographyEnhanced computational photography
AI Features
Apple IntelligenceFaster Apple Intelligence
On-Device AIImproved on-device AI processing
Memory PackagingWMCM memory packaging
Battery (Rumoured)
iPhone 18 Pro4,288mAh
iPhone 18 Pro Max5,567mAh
Connectivity
ModemApple C2 modem (expected)
5GFaster 5G
SatelliteImproved satellite connectivity
Expected Launch
Launch DateSeptember 2026

Topics

Apple iPhone 18 Pro SeriesSmartphone Reviews And Specs

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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