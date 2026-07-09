The upcoming launch is also rumoured to include Apple's first foldable iPhone, making it one of the company's biggest hardware events in recent years.

While the company has not officially announced any details, multiple industry reports and analyst predictions suggest the next-generation Pro models will introduce notable upgrades in performance, cameras, battery life and on-device artificial intelligence.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 series this September, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max likely to headline the launch event.

Familiar Design, Minor Refinements

According to leaks, Apple is unlikely to make significant changes to the overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may retain a 6.9-inch display. Some reports suggest Apple is working to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, although several analysts believe the redesign could be postponed to a future generation.

The Pro models are also expected to continue to use premium titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and ProMotion OLED displays with adaptive refresh rates.

Camera Could See the Biggest Upgrade

The camera system is tipped to receive one of its biggest improvements in recent years.

Reports claim Apple is developing a three-layer stacked image sensor, which could significantly improve:

Dynamic range

Low-light photography

Noise reduction

Overall image quality

Faster sensor readout speeds

The telephoto camera is also expected to feature a larger aperture, allowing brighter zoom images and improved low-light performance.

Several analysts also expect Apple to further enhance computational photography and video recording with new AI-powered image processing.

A20 Chip Built on 2nm Technology

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process.

Compared to the current-generation processor, the new chipset is expected to deliver:

Up to 15% higher CPU performance

Around 30% better power efficiency

Faster AI processing

Improved graphics performance

Better thermal efficiency

The smaller manufacturing process could also contribute to longer battery life and improved sustained performance.

Faster Apple Intelligence

Apple is also expected to adopt TSMC's Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging technology.

This allows memory to be positioned closer to the processor, offering:

Faster on-device AI processing

Better Apple Intelligence performance

Lower latency

Improved multitasking

Additional internal space for larger batteries and cooling components

The upgrade is expected to enhance features such as AI-assisted writing, image generation, Siri and other on-device machine learning capabilities.

Larger Batteries Expected

Battery life could receive another boost this year through a combination of more efficient hardware and larger battery capacities.

Rumoured battery sizes include:

iPhone 18 Pro: 4,288mAh

iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5,567mAh

If accurate, the Pro Max would feature one of the largest batteries ever fitted inside an iPhone.

New C2 Modem

Apple is also expected to introduce its next-generation C2 modem, bringing:

Faster 5G performance

Improved network efficiency

Better satellite connectivity

Enhanced privacy and security

Lower power consumption

However, some reports indicate that Apple could continue to use Qualcomm's modem in select markets, including the United States, while deploying its in-house modem in other regions.

Possible Price Increase

Reports suggest Apple could increase the prices of the Pro models by up to $200, citing rising component costs and new hardware upgrades.

No official pricing has been confirmed.