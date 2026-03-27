iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Launch in September 2026

While Apple introduced a design shift with the iPhone 17 Pro models by moving from titanium to aluminium, the company is expected to retain a similar build for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Following the strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, Apple CEO Tim Cook had hinted at even bigger plans for upcoming devices, and early reports suggest the iPhone 18 lineup could bring notable advancements.

Apple is gearing up for its next big release, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in India and globally in September 2026.

However, subtle refinements are likely, including a unified glass back instead of the dual-tone finish seen previously. The rear may continue to feature a prominent camera plateau design.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly thicker, measuring around 8.8mm, possibly to accommodate a larger battery. Apple is also reportedly experimenting with new colour options, such as Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown, to refresh the premium look of its devices.

On the front, Apple could introduce a punch-hole selfie camera paired with under-display Face ID technology, a significant step forward in display innovation. The Dynamic Island is also expected to shrink, offering more screen space and a more immersive experience.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC's advanced 2nm process. This chip is expected to deliver up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19.

Additionally, Apple may introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models. Early leaks suggest the foldable device could feature a punch-hole camera setup without Face ID, marking a different approach from the Pro lineup.

Camera capabilities are also expected to see improvements, with Apple possibly integrating a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. This could result in faster image processing, better low-light performance, and reduced noise.

Expected Specifications: iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max

Display:

iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3-inch OLED display

iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9-inch OLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Smaller Dynamic Island

Under-display Face ID (rumoured)

Design:

Aluminium frame (similar to iPhone 17 Pro)

Unified glass back finish

Large camera plateau

Thickness (Pro Max): ~8.8mm

Performance:

A20 Pro chip (TSMC 2nm process)

Up to 15% faster performance

Up to 30% better power efficiency

Camera:

Triple camera setup: 48MP primary 48MP ultra-wide 48MP 4x telephoto

New three-layer stacked sensor (Samsung, rumoured)

Front Camera:

Punch-hole selfie camera

Under-display Face ID (Pro models)

Battery:

Pro Max: Estimated 5100-5200mAh battery

Colours (Expected):

Burgundy

Purple

Coffee Brown

Other Highlights:

Possible launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone

Foldable may feature a punch-hole camera without Face ID

Although official pricing and variants are yet to be confirmed, the iPhone 18 Pro series is already generating significant buzz as one of the most anticipated tech launches of 2026.