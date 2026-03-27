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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Launch in September 2026 with Major Upgrades

Apple is gearing up for its next big release, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in India and globally in September 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro series is generating significant buzz as one of the most anticipated tech launches of 2026.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Launch in September 2026
iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Launch in September 2026

Apple is gearing up for its next big release, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to launch in India and globally in September 2026.

Following the strong demand for the iPhone 17 series, Apple CEO Tim Cook had hinted at even bigger plans for upcoming devices, and early reports suggest the iPhone 18 lineup could bring notable advancements.

While Apple introduced a design shift with the iPhone 17 Pro models by moving from titanium to aluminium, the company is expected to retain a similar build for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

However, subtle refinements are likely, including a unified glass back instead of the dual-tone finish seen previously. The rear may continue to feature a prominent camera plateau design.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be slightly thicker, measuring around 8.8mm, possibly to accommodate a larger battery. Apple is also reportedly experimenting with new colour options, such as Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown, to refresh the premium look of its devices.

On the front, Apple could introduce a punch-hole selfie camera paired with under-display Face ID technology, a significant step forward in display innovation. The Dynamic Island is also expected to shrink, offering more screen space and a more immersive experience.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 18 Pro series is likely to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, built using TSMC's advanced 2nm process. This chip is expected to deliver up to 15% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to the A19.

Additionally, Apple may introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone alongside the Pro models. Early leaks suggest the foldable device could feature a punch-hole camera setup without Face ID, marking a different approach from the Pro lineup.

Camera capabilities are also expected to see improvements, with Apple possibly integrating a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. This could result in faster image processing, better low-light performance, and reduced noise.

Expected Specifications: iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max

Display:

  • iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3-inch OLED display

  • iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9-inch OLED display

  • 120Hz refresh rate

  • Smaller Dynamic Island

  • Under-display Face ID (rumoured)

Design:

  • Aluminium frame (similar to iPhone 17 Pro)

  • Unified glass back finish

  • Large camera plateau

  • Thickness (Pro Max): ~8.8mm

Performance:

  • A20 Pro chip (TSMC 2nm process)

  • Up to 15% faster performance

  • Up to 30% better power efficiency

Camera:

  • Triple camera setup:

    • 48MP primary

    • 48MP ultra-wide

    • 48MP 4x telephoto

  • New three-layer stacked sensor (Samsung, rumoured)

Front Camera:

  • Punch-hole selfie camera

  • Under-display Face ID (Pro models)

Battery:

  • Pro Max: Estimated 5100-5200mAh battery

Colours (Expected):

  • Burgundy

  • Purple

  • Coffee Brown

Other Highlights:

  • Possible launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone

  • Foldable may feature a punch-hole camera without Face ID

Although official pricing and variants are yet to be confirmed, the iPhone 18 Pro series is already generating significant buzz as one of the most anticipated tech launches of 2026.

Topics

New gadget launch

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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