The announcement comes at an important moment for Apple; this event marks a major historical shift for the tech giant.

The event is expected to introduce the next generation of Apple's premium iPhones and potentially the company's first long-awaited foldable iPhone.

Apple is preparing one of its most closely watched product launches of 2026, officially confirming a special event on September 09 called 'Surprise And Shine'.

It will be the first product keynote hosted by new CEO John Ternus, who officially takes the helm on September 01, 2026, as Tim Cook transitions to executive chairman.

What To Expect: Expected Product Lineup

Apple's expected product lineup focuses heavily on premium hardware and artificial intelligence, highlighted by a historic shift in smartphone design.

iPhone Ultra

This is highly anticipated to be Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone.

It is expected to open into a tablet-like display to compete directly with Samsung's premium foldables.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The traditional flagship upgrades will headline the event, featuring the next-generation A20 chip, built on a 2nm process, heavily upgraded camera setups, and a noticeably smaller Dynamic Island.

The standard lower-tier iPhone 18 models are reportedly being pushed to a Spring 2027 launch to smooth out Apple's yearly revenue cycle.

Siri AI

Apple will officially showcase Siri AI, a major evolution of its virtual assistant rebuilt using modern Large Language Model (LLM) technology.

This version will interact deeply across apps, like checking calendars and composing messages autonomously.

Apple Watch Series 12 And Ultra 4

The wearable line will see annual refreshes with refined chassis designs and advanced health-tracking metrics.

Smart Home Hub

A sneak peek or official reveal is rumoured for a new home-centric display device tentatively named the "HomePod" to control smart home ecosystems.

Key Attendees Expected At The Apple Event

The presentation itself will be available globally online, but Apple is also expected to have members of the press and technology media at Apple Park for an in-person event.

Journalists and invited media representatives will be able to experience the new products directly and typically get the opportunity to test the hardware after the presentation.

Apple's senior executives, product leaders, engineers and other members of the company's team are likely to be involved in presenting or demonstrating the new products.

Interestingly, Apple has also invited event attendees to participate in a "Welcome Run, Walk, or Roll" around the Apple Park ring on September 08, 2026, the evening before the main presentation.

The Apple Fitness+ team is hosting the activity, giving guests a chance to gather ahead of the launch.

Event Details Specification Details Event Name 'Surprise And Shine' Date Wednesday, September 09, 2026 Time 10:00 AM PT / 10:30 PM IST Venue Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California Live Stream Apple Events website, Apple's official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app

Ultimately, the event could become significant for reasons beyond the products themselves.

If Apple launches its first foldable iPhone, it will enter a new smartphone category after years of watching competitors experiment with folding displays.

It could be the event where Apple introduces a new form factor, reshapes its iPhone release strategy and begins showing what the company will look like after Tim Cook's long tenure.