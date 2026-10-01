Apple also revealed its first HomePod mini update since 2020 and its first new TV set-top box since 2022. According to some reports, Apple plans to launch the three products on October 13. The launch has been delayed from an earlier 2024 target, with Apple's next-generation Siri AI reportedly playing a key role in the wait.

Apple is planning to expand its smart-home market with three new devices expected to be unveiled in October 2026. According to recent reports, the company plans to launch a new HomePod, an updated HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV.

Apple is reportedly preparing to expand its presence in the smart home market by launching a smart home pod, a new HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV on October 13.

HomePod features

The upcoming Home hub, similar to Amazon's Echo and Google Home devices, is expected to feature a display of around six inches and could be used on a tabletop or mounted on a wall. Reports suggest Apple is designing the product as a combination of a smart display, speaker, and home-control centre.

Reports suggest the hub will recognise individual household members and provide personalised content and responses based on their data and accounts. It could let users control smart-home accessories, play music, view photos, communicate with family members, and access applications.

The device is also expected to put Apple's upgraded Siri AI at the heart of the smart-home experience, potentially allowing it to recognise individual household members and provide personalised information and responses.

HomePod Mini

Meanwhile, the new HomePod mini and the Apple TV will retain their current designs but include faster processors to support Siri's more powerful AI models.

The second reported product is a refreshed version of Apple's HomePod mini. Introduced in 2020, the compact smart speaker has not received a major hardware update for several years.

The new model is expected to retain the familiar design while receiving a faster processor and updated connectivity hardware.

The upgrades are reportedly intended to improve performance and enable support for Apple's newer Siri AI capabilities.

Apple could also add more colour options and improve audio performance, though the company has yet to confirm the specifications.

Apple TV

Similar to the HomePod Mini, the Apple TV also isn't getting major updates. The current Apple TV hardware dates back to 2022, so an updated model would be a significant refresh for the company's television and home-entertainment platform.

Reports indicate the new Apple TV could get a faster processor and improved connectivity, along with better integration with Apple's AI-powered Siri and a broader smart-home ecosystem. However, the external design is expected to remain largely the same as the current model.

In June, Apple is set to unveil a long-delayed Siri overhaul as part of a broader effort to strengthen its AI capabilities. Reports also say Apple is working on an advanced version of the smart home hub.

This model is said to feature a 9-inch display attached to a robotic arm that can swivel 360 degrees. A larger HomePod update is also planned for later.