Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in India, Here's What We Know

Approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide live with hearing loss, according to the World Health Organisation. According to the Apple Hearing Study, 1/3 of people live in environments.

Apple introduced a new health-related feature for AirPods users. Apple is already bringing special features, like heart-rate monitoring, to its ecosystem; now it's upgrading the AirPods by integrating the hearing test detection feature. The update will also allow the AirPods to provide hearing assistance in certain cases.

Apple announces AirPods concerning user health. Airpods Pro 2 is launched with new updates in India on May 21. Now, AirPods are not only a music-listening device but also a tool for detecting and monitoring hearing loss in five minutes.

Features in Airpods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 features an H2 Chip, with up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation than the original AirPods Pro and AirPods 4, including Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode.

In addition, the health feature now includes Hearing Test, Loud Sound Reduction, Conversation Boost, and Background Sound Cancellation. The AirPods, like other Apple products, offer live translation, touch control, and up to 6 hours of listening time per charge. The battery will last up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

It's provided with a Magsafe Charging Case (USB‑C) that works with Apple Watch charger and Qi‑certified chargers, including a lanyard loop and speaker for Find My functionality. It is resistant to dust, sweat, and water, which makes it even safer in these situations. It is also equipped with voice control, automatic switching, and personalised engraving.

The new hearing test feature works with AirPods Pro 2 and later models running the latest firmware, paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad running iOS 18 or iPadOS 18. The Apple organisation assures users that they do not need to visit a clinic for a hearing test; it can be done at home in 5 minutes.

How the Airpods work in the hearing Test

To evaluate the hearing feature, users need to put on their AirPods Pro and respond whenever they hear tones in each ear. After completing the test, Apple provides a summary detailing the hearing levels for both ears, a classification of hearing loss, suggestions for improvement, and an audiogram chart showing hearing capability across various frequencies. The results are securely saved in the Health app and can also be shared with a healthcare professional for additional advice.

Sleep apnoea for Apple Watch users

Alongside the Apple Airpods Pro 2, Apple has also introduced sleep apnoea notifications for Apple Watch users in India. Sleep apnoea is a condition where breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, often without the person realising it.

Apple says the Apple Watch uses a metric called Breathing Disturbances, powered by the accelerometer, to detect wrist movements associated with interrupted breathing patterns during sleep.