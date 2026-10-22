Apple Limits iPhone Duo Purchases to Two Units Per Customer

The purchase cap applies to orders placed through Apple's online store in India and other global markets.

The restriction comes just days before the device's scheduled retail launch on October 23, following the start of pre-orders on October 16.

Apple has introduced a purchase limit for its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, allowing customers to buy a maximum of two units per person.

Customers attempting to add more than two devices to their shopping carts have reportedly been prevented from proceeding to checkout. Instead, Apple's online store displays a message asking buyers to reduce the number of phones in their orders.

iPhone Duo Purchase Limit Ahead of Launch

The restriction is meant to limit how many devices each customer can buy during the initial sales period. Apple has not officially confirmed whether it will enforce the same two-unit limit at its physical retail stores when sales begin on Friday.

However, buyers planning to purchase the foldable phone in person may also face limited availability. Apple is expected to have a restricted number of units at its retail outlets on launch day, potentially prompting customers to arrive early to secure a device.

Apple Has Used Purchase Limits Before

Restricting how many devices customers can buy is not new for Apple. The company introduced a similar policy when the original iPhone launched in September 2007, limiting purchases to two units per order.

Apple later increased that limit to five phones during the holiday shopping season. The company also reinstated a two-device purchase limit in 2012 when it opened pre-orders for the iPhone 5.

Buyers May Face Longer Delivery Waits

Customers who have not yet placed their pre-orders could face a lengthy wait for delivery. According to the reported estimates, delivery dates for orders containing two iPhone Duo units had already shifted to January 26.

If the estimates remain unchanged, customers placing orders now may have to wait until late January to receive their phones. Those hoping to purchase the device directly from a store may also face uncertainty, as the number of units available for walk-in buyers could determine whether they can get one on launch day.