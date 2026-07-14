Instead, Apple is said to be focusing its next major performance leap on the M7 family, particularly the flagship M7 Ultra, which could push Apple's silicon into workstation and entry-level server territory.

While the standard M6 chip is expected to arrive later this year alongside a new MacBook model, fresh reports suggest Apple's long-term roadmap has shifted dramatically, with the high-end M6 Pro, M6 Max, and M6 Ultra variants reportedly no longer in development.

Apple is reportedly preparing one of the most significant leaps in Apple Silicon history with its next-generation M7 lineup.

Apple M7 Ultra could support up to 1.5TB unified memory

According to the latest reports, the Apple M7 Ultra may technically support up to 1.5 TB of unified memory, representing the largest memory upgrade ever seen on an Apple Silicon chip.

If accurate, the new limit would be three times higher than the maximum 512GB supported by the M3 Ultra, which currently holds the record for the highest unified memory capacity on an Apple processor.

Reports also indicate that the upcoming M5 Ultra could support up to 768GB of unified memory, roughly half of what the M7 Ultra is expected to support.

However, there is no guarantee Apple will ship a Mac with the maximum supported memory configuration. The company previously dropped the 512GB memory option for the M3 Ultra-powered Mac Studio, even though the chip is capable of supporting it.

Mac Studio with M7 Ultra expected in 2028

The first device powered by the M7 Ultra is expected to be a next-generation Mac Studio, reportedly scheduled for an early 2028 launch.

The workstation is also expected to feature an improved cooling system to accommodate the chip's higher performance and increased power demands.

Besides the massive memory upgrade, Apple is reportedly expanding both CPU and GPU resources on the M7 Ultra, allowing it to handle increasingly demanding professional workloads.

Apple aims at AI and workstation performance

The expanded unified memory and improved compute resources could enable Apple's flagship SoC to compete more directly with upcoming high-end processors, such as AMD's Medusa Halo and Intel's Nova Lake AX, in the workstation segment.

The M7 Ultra may also become a viable option for workloads traditionally reserved for entry-level server processors like AMD EPYC, Intel Xeon, and Qualcomm Dragonfly C1000, particularly as AI development and memory-intensive applications continue to grow.

M7 is expected to deliver stronger AI capabilities

Apple's AI ambitions are also expected to take center stage with the M7 generation.

The current M6 chip is reportedly receiving several architectural improvements, including:

A redesigned memory architecture

An upgraded Neural Engine

GPU enhancements

Memory bandwidth of around 200GB/s, up from approximately 153GB/s on the M5

The M7 is expected to build on those improvements with approximately 240 GB/s of memory bandwidth, offering faster data access for AI, graphics, and professional workloads.

Reports also suggest Apple will further strengthen the Neural Engine, enabling more capable on-device AI processing and improving performance for generative AI models and memory-heavy applications.

Manufacturing details remain uncertain

On the manufacturing side, reports claim that the base M-series chip, expected around the M7 generation, could be produced using Intel's 18A-P process. In contrast, the flagship M7 Ultra is expected to remain on TSMC.

Given its reported 2028 launch window, the M7 Ultra will likely be manufactured using a process from TSMC's N2 family, although the exact node has yet to be confirmed.

If these reports prove accurate, the M7 Ultra would represent Apple's most ambitious Apple Silicon chip yet, significantly expanding unified memory capacity, AI performance, and workstation-class capabilities while positioning the company to compete more aggressively in the professional computing market.